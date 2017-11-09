League of Legends Nerfs Sejuani’s Defense and Damage

A series of nerfs are being shipped for Sejuani that should make the League of Legends champion a bit easier to kill when she’s not being shielded by her passive.

Sejuani has dominated the jungle for some time now thanks to her safe clears and reliable ganks. Pair her up with a laner that has some degree of CC, let alone one that’s a melee as well and can help stack her Permafrost ability, and you’ve got a recipe for a tanky initiator that just keeps coming.

While Sejuani should definitely be allowed to preserve her identity as a tank, the upcoming patch is taking a shot at her base stats while smoothing out her passive to be a better option for the tank so long as it’s used wisely.

Sejuani’s Changes

While Sejuani will gain a bit more resistances later in the game from her Fury of the North passive, she’ll be more vulnerable when it’s down thanks to some nerfed base stats. Her Permafrost’s damage also takes a hit with the reasoning being that her damage should lie in the damage from shattering a frozen enemy, not from the actual freezing.

Below are the changes from the patch notes that’ll affect Sejuani in Patch 7.21:

Base stats BASE ARMOR: 27 ⇒ 22 ARMOR GROWTH: 4 ⇒ 3 BASE MAGIC RESIST: 32.1 ⇒ 27.1 MAGIC RESIST GROWTH: 1.25 ⇒ 0.75

Passive – Fury of the North FLAT BONUS RESISTANCES: 20/60/100 ⇒ 20/70/120 SHIELD LINGER DURATION: 1/2/3 seconds ⇒ 2 seconds at all ranks COOLDOWN: 15/12/9 seconds ⇒ 12 seconds at all ranks

E – Permafrost DID YOU KNOW: Tooltip now mentions Permafrost’s displacement effect FREEZE DAMAGE: 40/60/80/100/120 ⇒ 20/30/40/50/60



Did Sejuani Need the Nerfs?