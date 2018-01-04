League Of Legends PSA: Reminder That The Snowdown Event Ends Soon

It’s the New Year and many of us in the world are freezing our toes off with Winter this year. Luckily with winter in-game events, the danger of frostbite isn’t actually a thing. In League of Legends, it means nifty new skins, icons, emotes, and more. Jinx, Draven, and Poppy popped by the LoL blog to drop a friendly reminder that the Snowdown event will be ending soon, and that’s it’s not too late to play for the loot you want!

The original message, delivered in true Jinx fashion, can be seen below as to why you should make sure to log in before the 8th.

Hey Snowdowners!

Hope you’ve been enjoying the festivities this season. No wait, bestivities! Because they were the best of any Snowdown, right!? Unfortunately, by royal decree of The Big Fluff the splendiferous Poro King, all bestivities are ending on 1/8/18 at 11:59 PM PT. Don’t be a loser like Draven miss out on:

ALL THE STUFF Snowdown skins, wards, poro icons, emotes, Snowdown Capsules, and bundles

Snowdown skins, wards, poro icons, emotes, Snowdown Capsules, and bundles Naughty (YEAH!) and Nice (PFFFFT!) missions, where you can earn the Dravenbread or Braumbread emote

Gifting your friends the Santa Baron 2017 Icon ( !!!)

!!!) Your Snowdown Shop

Playing Legend of the Poro King, where you can cast poro snax spells and equip poro skins

Thanks for making this Snowdown a blast!

XOXO,

Jinx, Draven & Poppy

For those players looking to join in on the new missions, the challenges delve into the “Naughty” and “Nice” categories. Players will be able to see a breakdown of challenges for both before a path is chosen. Participating in these missions helps you earn random icons, Hextech loot, emotes, and a little extra XP. Make sure to take the time to choose carefully – once a path is chose, you’re stuck with it.

The Snowdown 2017 event is now live and will continue until 11:59 PM PT on January 8th. Happy gaming!