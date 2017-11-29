League of Legends’ New Snowdown Login and Splash Arts Are Fantastic

If you were on the fence about buying the newest Snowdown skins in League of Legends, the skins’ incredible splash arts should be enough to push you towards the purchase.

The recipients of this year’s Snowdown skin were recently revealed to be Draven, Poppy, and Jinx, each champion completely transformed with a holiday look. But though they’re decked out in Santa hats in antlers, you can still see each of the champions’ personalities shining through in their splash arts. You can check out all of the splash arts in the gallery included below for Santa Draven, Ambitious Elf Jinx, and Snow Fawn Poppy.

Giving credit where credit is due, you can also see more work from the artists who created these splash arts through each of the artists’ ArtStation and DeviantArt profiles. Alvin Lee created Santa Draven’s art, Jem Flores and Jean Go working on the art for Ambitious Elf Jinx, and you can thank Rudy Siswanto and Alex Flores for Snow Fawn Poppy’s artwork.

But the splash arts and the new Snowdown skins are just the tip of the frosty iceberg. A new login animation is now on the PBE thanks to the most recent update, an animation that showcases all three of the champions and their new skins as rickety, wooden figures that’ll instantly conjure up images of the Nutcracker. Poros, penguins, the Poro King himself, and much more fill up the new Snowdown animation that’ll soon go live to everyone’s League of Legends client.

Beyond the new login and the skins that you’ll be able to purchase for 1350 RP each once they become available, you can expect to see much more Snowdown content in December. The previews that we’ve seen for the new Snowdown skins might’ve focused on the champions’ cosmetics, but you could also see Summoner’s Rift taking on a distinctly wintery look in the background. Couple those themes with special missions and other Snowdown features, and League players are in for quite the Snowdown.