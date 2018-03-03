League of Legends: Star Guardian Team Minis Out of the Vault for One Week

The adorable League of Legends Star Guardian Team Minis are out of the vault for one week only and available to order for yourself! We’ve got Lux, Poppy, Jinx, Lulu, and Janna all in adorable chibi form in true vibrant nature.

Coming in at an adorable height of 2 and a halfinches and 1 and a half inches wide, this set is kind of an adorable way to commemorate the stunning alternate skins for these beloved League of Legends champions. You can’t break them apart though, so to get one – you get all and the whole set retails for $35.00! The set also includes special edition packaging for those truly sentimental collectors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Need a little catching up on what exactly Star Guardian is? It’s a series of parallel universe skins for the aforementioned champions that saw Lux’s leadership skills put to the test during the annual meteor shower.

For the full list of Guardians, per the LoL Wiki:

Ahri “A charismatic captain who leads a team of both new and veteran Star Guardians, from the outer edges of the cosmos. Having experienced the pain of losing teammates in the line of duty, she is viciously protective of her “family,” and a strong desire burns within her to ensure no one she cares for ever fades away again. These events have also shaped how she approaches other teams and their captains, especially the less experienced ones like Lux. There’s no more room for patience and understanding in her universe—tough love is all that’s left. Though that be the case, none are immune to Ahri’s own unique charms.”

Miss Fortune “A hot-headed gunslinger, renowned across the galaxy as a monster slayer. Angry at losing comrades, the second-in-command now fights in their memory—not out of a sense of duty, but for vengeance. Even with new members joining the team, she can’t forget her past. She is always the first to charge into battle, often ignoring her own safety as long as she can take down every beast in sight. Her short temper often leads to butting heads with teammates who she sees as wasting time when they could be laying waste to the enemy. Despite being scornful of others, the only member of the team Miss Fortune truly holds at a distance is Syndra, who she suspects has less noble reasons for her return.”

Soraka “She protects the team on their perilous missions from behind the frontlines. Despite her fragile appearance, the second-year carries immense healing power, unparalleled by any other Guardian the team has encountered. Her unprecedented command of the Starlight and willingness to put everyone else’s needs ahead of hers has earned the team’s trust and respect—the ever-humble warrior, Soraka only shyly accepts her responsibility. Like Lulu, she has a special connection to the stars, though she and her team do not fully understand it yet.”

Syndra “A formidable Star Guardian from an earlier era. Like Janna, her history is cloaked in shadow, but it’s clear as day that she is an ambitious warrior who is quick to dismiss those she deems unworthy of her time. Currently, she acts as an advisor on Ahri’s team, guiding them away from unforeseen dangers and toward a promising future. Despite Ahri’s trust in her, some members have questioned the veteran’s true motives and suspect there is no price that Syndra won’t pay to achieve her personal goals.”

Ezreal “He was a born explorer with boundless curiosity for the world around him, and becoming a Star Guardian only served to further fuel his appetite for discovery. Now, the universe is his uncharted map, the stars his destinations. As a newcomer to the team, his energy can be both refreshing and annoying to his teammates. The burdens of being a Star Guardian are lost on him—he’d rather focus his energy on solving the exciting mysteries of the galaxy. During the team’s travels, he has been known to wander off without notice, but always returning when he is most needed. For the time being, though, a certain pink-haired Guardian from another team has caught his attention…”

Lux “She shines the brightest among her Star Guardian team as its captain. While young and inexperienced compared to teammates like Janna, the pink-haired teen’s optimism inspires others in the face of an unkind—but in her eyes, noble—destiny. Protecting the universe is a responsibility that Lux is committed to, even if she doesn’t fully realize the gravity of it just yet. There are many challenges ahead on her journey to becoming a strong leader worthy of the First Star’s call. For now, Lux truly believes that as long as they fight together, there is no darkness they can’t overcome.”

Jinx “When the First Star imbued her with the power of Starlight, the cynical teen rebelled, refusing to treat her powers as anything more than a plaything to serve her own interests. Even now, this selfishness causes her to repeatedly clash with her teammates, who can’t understand why such an explosive soul was chosen to serve the order. While Jinx scoffs at protecting a world she doesn’t trust, she does believe in her childhood friend Lux—and if someone could see into the depths of Jinx’s heart, they’d see a furious, burning need to keep those she holds dear out of harm’s way, at any cost.”

Janna “This seasoned Guardian rarely offers information about her mysterious past, and often seems preoccupied with memories of another place and time in her life. While distant and soft-spoken, Janna is the wisest of her team, holding a wealth of knowledge about their greater purpose and gently guiding them towards true understanding. Her poise and quiet strength are deeply admired by her teammates, and even Jinx can’t ignore the respect that her presence commands.”

Poppy “A fierce warrior with an even fiercer personality, Poppy wields her hammer judiciously and frowns heavily upon any Star Guardian who is doubtful (or in Jinx’s case, flippant) about the call of the First Star. While she doesn’t see herself as a hero, she is often the first Guardian on the battle lines, ready to put her duty before everything else. Her no-nonsense attitude carries her team along, especially at times of indecision. To Poppy, the universe is black and white: you’re either here to smash anything that threatens the sanctity of the cosmos, or you’re getting smashed.”

LuLu “Her unique relationship with the Starlight, the source of every Star Guardian’s power, lets her communicate with it like a close companion. To Lulu, this inner world is the most wondrous place, and anything outside of it is not as interesting. Because of her fascination with the Starlight, outwardly she may appear unconcerned with the gravity of her responsibilities. This whimsical behavior is puzzling to some teammates, but they accept her and all her eccentricities. At the end of the day, Lulu can be counted on to support her team—and let them know that the light supports them, too.”



Available here.