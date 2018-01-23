League of Legends Removes Sightstone and Changes Support Items in a Big Way

Even if you don’t fill the support role in League of Legends, the newest patch had some significant changes to take note of that’ll affect every player on a team.

It’s no secret now that Riot Games intended to remove Sightstone from the game’s store, and Patch 8.2 is where that happens. With the rollout of this patch, you’ll no longer see the item in your stores when browsing items. Instead, you’ll have to complete the three support items’ quests in order to obtain the old item’s warding effect.

Sightstone isn’t the only item that’s being removed though. Its Ruby version, Frost Queen’s Claim, Talisman of Ascension, and Face of the Mountain are all being removed as well with new fully-upgraded support items taking their place. The patch notes specific to the updated items detailed exactly what kinds of stats and build paths the new items will boast, some of which are unchanged from the items’ previous versions.

For those that aren’t supports and simply buy support items due to their gold-gaining abilities and sustain, you’ll also want to take note of the changes at the end that nerf both Relic Shield and Spellthief’s Edge when being used by non-support champions.

Removed Items

Sightstone

Ruby Sightstone

Frost Queen’s Claim

Talisman of Ascension

Face of the Mountain

Updated Quests and Items

Quests [UPDATED] WARD ITEM: Completing a support item quest now grants Sightstone active, rather than the old quest rewards [NEW] GO TO BASE: Quest completion will only grant one ward charge until returning to the fountain [UPDATED] LESS QUEST: Quests now complete at 500 gold earned, not 750

Frostfang [NEW] THE NEW MODEL: Upon quest completion, item will upgrade into Eye of Frost, which can hold up to three ward charges

Nomad’s Medallion [NEW] THE NEW MODEL: Upon quest completion, item will upgrade into Nomad’s Eye, which can hold up to three ward charges

Targon’s Brace [NEW] THE NEW MODEL: Upon quest completion, item will upgrade into Celestial Eye, which can hold up to three ward charges

Remnant of the Watchers OLD NAME: Eye of the Watchers BUILD PATH: Sightstone + Frostfang + 550 gold ⇒ Frostfang (or Eye of Frost) + Ruby Crystal + 550 gold ALL STATS: Unchanged from old Eye of the Watchers [NEW] THE NEW MODEL: Upon quest completion, item will upgrade into Eye of the Watchers and gain the Sightstone active

Remnant of the Ascended OLD NAME: Eye of the Oasis BUILD PATH: Sightstone + Nomad’s Medallion + 550 gold ⇒ Nomad’s Medallion (or Nomad’s Eye) + Ruby Crystal + 550 gold ALL STATS: Unchanged from old Eye of the Oasis [NEW] THE NEW MODEL: Upon quest completion, item will upgrade into Eye of Ascension and gain the Sightstone active

Remnant of the Aspect OLD NAME: Eye of the Equinox BUILD PATH: Sightstone + Targon’s Brace + 550 gold ⇒ Targon’s Brace (or Celestial Eye) + Ruby Crystal + 550 gold ALL STATS: Unchanged from old Eye of the Equinox [NEW] THE NEW MODEL: Upon quest completion, item will upgrade into Eye of the Aspect

