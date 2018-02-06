League of Legends Releases New Champion Spotlight for Swain

Swain received his very own champion spotlight trailer ahead of the League of Legends champion’s rerelease to show off his new demonic powers and the best ways to use them.

With a whole new set of abilities that kept some of old Swain’s core aspects while introducing new mechanics, those looking to main the new Swain will need to practice the new combos before heading back to the mid or top lane. The champion spotlight should help with that though by showing the abilities in action in a real game instead of just reading about them with brief videos that only give a taste of what Swain can do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, if you missed Swain’s initial reveal and his time on the PBE and have no idea what this champion can do, reading up on his abilities below might help make some sense of what’s going on in Riot Games’ latest champion spotlight video.

PASSIVE: RAVENOUS FLOCK

Ravenous: Swain can periodically right-click any nearby immobilized enemy champion to rip out a Soul Fragment, damaging and pulling them toward him.

Flock: Enemy champions leave behind a Soul Fragment when they die. Shadowy ravens scavenge nearby Soul Fragments, healing Swain for a portion of his maximum health. Swain can store several fragments at once.

Q: DEATH’S HAND

Swain unleashes several bolts of eldritch power in front of him, each damaging the first enemy struck. Enemies can intercept multiple bolts, but only take full damage from the first. Bolts pierce through units they kill, restoring a portion of Swain’s mana.

W: VISION OF EMPIRE

Swain opens a demonic eye at a target location, damaging and slowing all enemies in the area after a moderate delay.

Vision of Empire deals extra damage to champions caught in the explosion, reveals them, and grants Swain a Soul Fragment for each champion hit.

E: NEVERMOVE

Swain projects his demonic hand forward, damaging all enemies in its path. The hand returns to Swain and explodes on the first enemy hit, damaging and rooting all enemies caught in the blast.

R: DEMONIC ASCENSION

Swain gains a large amount of health on-cast and drains life from several nearby enemies (prioritizing champions) for an extended duration.

When Demonic Ascension ends, Swain consumes his Soul Fragments to cast Demonflare, a nova of energy that damages the closest enemies around him. Demonflare’s damage increases for each Soul Fragment consumed.

After draining enough health, Swain can end Demonic Ascension early to cast Demonflare on-demand.

Swain is expected to release during Patch 8.3 with updated abilities and skins.