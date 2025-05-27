Teamfight Tactics Marks 6th Anniversary With Exclusive Rewards

You are invited to celebrate six years of Teamfight Tactics (TFT) with Pengu’s Party! Get ready for the launch that will be bringing back fan-favorite traits from previous sets within this explosive festive theme. Starting Wednesday, June 11th, players can face off in a Cyber City landscape that’s fresh and welcoming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players will kick off their matches in the current Cyber City world, where the bright neon lights incorporate a mix of TFT history. From here, Pengu will gift players traits from all thirteen sets over the past six years. Two popular traits from each past set will be available simultaneously, bringing excitement and fun. Prismatic variants of the traits will be sticking around to ensure the surprises and strategic maneuvers make these TFT comps endless and memorable.

TFT Comps Know No Limits

The synergy between your champions, traits, and items forms a composition (comp), which can make or break you in the game of TFT. Testing out strong and effective team comps is half the fun in TFT. With Pengu’s Party, players will have numerous opportunities to explore and discover the combinations that resonate with them and which can combat opponent comps.

Play video

The party of traits rolls out with true damage-wielding Phantom and closes with Conqueror. The list of what traits to expect is below, but keep in mind, values are subject to change.

Set 1: Imperial, Phantom

Set 2: Rise of Elements: Mountain, Glacial



Mountain, Glacial Set 3: Galaxies: Mech-Pilot, Rebel



Mech-Pilot, Rebel Set 4: Fates: Elderwood, The Boss



Elderwood, The Boss Set 5: Reckoning: Hellion, Coven



Hellion, Coven Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets: Socialite, Yordle



Socialite, Yordle Set 7: Dragonlands: Trainer, Shimmerscale



Trainer, Shimmerscale Set 8: Monsters Attack!: Laser Corps, Mascot



Laser Corps, Mascot Set 9: Runeterra Reforged: Shurima, Bilgewater



Shurima, Bilgewater Set 10: Remix Rumble: Punk, Jazz



Punk, Jazz Set 11: Inkborn Fables: Dragonlord, Storyweaver



Dragonlord, Storyweaver Set 12: Magic n’ Mayhem: Pyro, Preserver



Pyro, Preserver Set 13: Into the Arcane: Conqueror, High Roller

Players get to have their cake and eat it, too, as TFT is celebrating its community with Pengu’s Party Missions and Anniversary Rewards. After completing event missions, players will be rewarded with celebratory items, such as an exclusive 6-Year Bash Emote and a brand-new Little Legend called Cuppy. Variants of Cuppy will be featured in the Rotating Shop for those interested in a crimson heart-eyed or a cookies and cream aesthetic Cuppy.

Mark your calendars, the Teamfight Tactics: 6 Year Bash will be rolling out onto PC and mobile on Wednesday, June 11th, and wrapping up on Tuesday, July 15th (patch 14.6-14.7).