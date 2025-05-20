Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy Reveals 2 New Cards (Exclusive)

The upcoming Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy set is one of the most anticipated sets the trading card game has seen in recent years. Garnering the attention of tabletop and flatscreen gamers alike, the latest release adapts fan-favorite characters, summons, and much more from the beloved and long-running JRPG series into playable trading cards for one of the most popular TCGs on the planet. Some cards even feature art from well-known artists from the franchise, including Yoshitaka Amano and Tetsuya Nomura.

Card reveals for Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy have really started to take off this month, and we have an exclusive look at two new cards from the set, as well as their borderless variants. Both of these also happen to be Legendary Creatures. The first is Gaius van Baelsar, who players may know as an antagonist from the MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV. The second is a double-faced card called Joshua, Phoenix’s Dominant, which transforms into Phoenix, Warden of Fire. Players may remember Joshua from the most recent mainline entry, Final Fantasy XVI.

Here are images of each card, images of their variants, and each card’s respective text:

Gaius van Baelsar (Legendary Creature – Human Soldier)

Cost: 2 any land, 2 Swamp When Gaius van Baelsar enters, choose one – Each player sacrifices a creature token of their choice. Each player sacrifices a nontoken creature of their choice. Each player sacrifices an enchantment of their choice.



Joshua, Phoenix’s Dominant (Legendary Creature – Human Noble Wizard)

Cost: 1 any land, 1 Mountain, 1 Plain When Joshua enters, discard up to two cards, then draw that many cards. Pay 3 colorless, 1 Mountain, 1 Plain, and tap: Exile Joshua, then return it to the battlefield transformed under its owner’s control. Activate only as a sorcery.



Phoenix, Warden of Fire (Legendary Enchantment Creature – Saga Phoenix)

1 and 2) Rising Flames – Phoenix deals 2 damage to each opponent.

3) Flames of Rebirth – Return any number of target creature cards with total mana value 6 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. Exile Phoenix, then return it to the battlefield (front face up).

Make sure to check out this page on Magic: The Gathering’s official website to see where to find exclusive reveals like this one throughout the next couple of weeks. Surely, there will be a card out there for every Final Fantasy fan to be hyped about. Interested players can also keep an eye on the website’s card image gallery to see every single card revealed so far with detailed images of each one. This includes the full decklists for the pre-constructed Commander decks.

Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy releases on June 13th. Players can pre-order some of the packs on Amazon right now, however, some of the more sought after products, like the pre-constructed Commander decks, are marked up pretty high compared to the typical MSRP. Interested players can also go to their local game stores and snag some of the set on launch day.

Are you excited for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy set? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments below.