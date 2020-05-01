League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics Servers Will Go Offline Twice This Month for Maintenance

✖

Riot Games announced this week that some more maintenance has been scheduled for the League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics servers. This maintenance scheduled for this month means that both games will be taken offline for a short time with the first of these periods happening next week while the other happens later in the month. The scheduled work on the servers will take them offline for a few hours at a time, but the maintenance has been scheduled in a way that’ll impact players less since it’s happening during the off hours of League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics.

League and Teamfight Tactics players may recall that some scheduled maintenance took place a few weeks ago in April. These second two bouts of maintenance happening on May 5th and then again on May 19th are more of the same situations as Riot moves things around in its data centers.

“The initial server maintenance on April 20 was the first of a series of server downtimes to physically rearrange some space in their data centers,” Riot said. “Both the North American and Oceania servers are hosted in one of the datacenters that are being reorganized, and so, they need to be taken down during the work period. Instead of doing this reshuffling all at once with one extremely long downtime, we decided to split them up into three separate instances to lessen the amount of time you won't have access per day.”

📢 [LoL-NA/OCE] On May 5, 2020 and May 19, 2020, League of Legends, TFT, and TFT on mobile will be down for an approximately 5 hour maintenance starting from 2:30am-7:30am PT. Read more about why here: https://t.co/YjhWyau6u7 — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) May 1, 2020

As for the times for these next instances of downtime, they’re currently scheduled to happen at 2:30 a.m. and will last until 7:30 a.m. PT. Riot said the goal with the last scheduled maintenance was to make it so that it the time didn’t affect the timeframe when people in the OCE region played the most, but for these next instances, those in North America are being considered more.

“Our goal is to create the least amount of pain as possible when undertaking these longer-than-usual server downtimes,” Riot said. “In general, we never want to impact any region during their peak. Unfortunately the maintenance is on two servers that don't share a peak so while the first took into consideration OCE peak playing hours, the next couple will be scheduled with NA peak hours in mind.”

Like other times when the servers have to go offline, Riot said ongoing games will be stopped when the maintenance starts and ranked games would be disabled 90 minutes prior to prevent anyone from having their ranked matches ruined.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.