‘League of Legends’ Turret Barrier Stats Revealed

Riot Games’ latest League of Legends preseason update revealed how the new turret defenses will hold up against attacks.

Referred to in the latest boards post as “turret plating,” the extra defenses Riot Games plans on giving outer turrets in the preseason period will defend the structures up to a certain point. Riot Games shared previews of the turret plating visuals in the past with Tuesday’s update going into greater detail pertaining to the defenses’ stats.

“Outer turrets are now reinforced with ‘turret plating’ at game start that resembles a shield that is divided into 5 sections called ‘plates,’” League of Legends balance team product lead Richard “Riot MapleNectar” Henkel said.

“Destroying a plate grants local gold but also increases the turret’s resistances until all remaining plates fall off (currently 14:00). Additionally, when a plate breaks, the turret gains 20 seconds of extra protection called Bulwark if more than one enemy champion is sieging it.”

Each turret plate will represent 1,000 health, the Rioter explained, with armor and magic resist also being granted by each plating. The outer turrets themselves were also adjusted to accommodate the new defensive feature with all of the relevant changes for turrets and the turret plating stats seen below.

Turret Plating:

Each Plate represents 1000 Turret HP

Armor and MR provided by Turret Plating :: 40 + 30 for each plate destroyed

Gold reward per destroyed plate :: 160 local gold (divided among nearby champions)

Bulwark :: + 25 Armor and MR per nearby enemy champion past the first on destroying a plate

Turrets:

Outer Turret HP :: 3800 >>> 5000

Outer Turret Armor/MR :: 55 >>> 0 (replaced by turret plating)

Outer Turret Armor/MR scaling per minute :: 1 >>> 0 (replaced by turret plating)

All Turret AD scaling per minute :: 4 >>> 9 Outer Turret AD cap :: 152 >>> 278 Inner/Inhib Turret AD Cap :: 250 >>> 305 Nexus Turret AD cap :: 230 >>> 285

Turret First Blood :: 300 >>>150 (reduced due to turret plating gold)

The goal of these changes, Riot Games said, is to prevent turrets from falling quickly after one gank or mistimed recall ends a lane for players. After 14 minutes, turrets will become more fragile, but the strength frontloaded to the early game will extend the laning phase.

League of Legends’ new turret plating feature will be tested on the PBE before going live for everyone and is subject to have its number values changes, according to Riot Games.