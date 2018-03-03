League of Legends’ Turrets Are Changing to Help Champions Farm Under Towers

League of Legends players should find farming under towers a bit easier after a turret adjustment changes the amount of damage dealt by the structures.

The adjustments coming to the game’s turrets follow the changes that were pushed in Patch 8.4 that reduced champions’ basic attack damage dealt to minions. In the most recent patch, a preseason buff to all champions was removed, one that made it so that champions deal a bit less damage to minions.

“In 8.4 we removed the extra 5 damage to minions champion AAs dealt (it got added back in pre-season),” Riot Meddler began in a Gameplay Thoughts post.

But while five extra damage being taken away from auto attacks against minions may not seem like a lot, some champions were hit harder than others by the change, particularly mages. These champions have all their power funneled into abilities, so when it comes to last-hitting some minions underneath a tower, finishing them off without auto attacks without using abilities isn’t quite as easy anymore in the early game.

To fix this problem, Riot is changing the percent damage that turrets deal to melee minions, a change which should be noticeable for mid lane mages and others who struggled after the latest patch.

“One group of champs did get hit harder than intended though by that change. That’s champs, usually but not always mages, with low base AD,” Riot Meddler continued. “They’re now having to land two auto attacks on melee minions who’ve been hit by towers twice, rather than the previous one. To maintain prior CSing patterns around towers we’re shifting it so towers deal 45% of a melee minion’s health per hit instead of 43%. Impact on other champs should be very minimal.”

The percent change may not seem like much of a difference, but many players didn’t think that a five damage decrease on auto attacks against minions was that much, either. After the change goes through, champions that have weak auto attacks early on should find it easier to farm under tower without having to give back the extra damage against minions that was taken away in Patch 8.4.

A release patch for the change wasn’t mentioned in Riot Meddler’s post, but it’s likely that the change will be released with Patch 8.5 that’s due out soon. The patch notes will be released prior to the update’s rollout that should indicated whether or not the change has been included.