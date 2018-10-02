Win Ultimate ‘League of Legends’ Skins With Worlds Pick’em

League of Legends’ winner-picking event called Worlds Pick’em is back in 2018 with five Ultimate skins being the grand prize for the best Worlds pickers.

Just as it did in 2017, Riot Games is giving Worlds viewers the chance to pick what teams they think will progress to the final match by filling out brackets for each stage of the World Championship. Even if a bracket doesn’t hold up all the way to the final match between two teams, there are still rewards to be earned along the way.

Starting on October 7th, League of Legends esports fans can start filling out their brackets for the Group Stages before the games take place. Riot Games broke down the schedule for the Group and Knockout Stage Pick’em and pointed out that the window to make picks is smaller than it’s been in past years, so people won’t have as long to fill out their brackets with the teams they think will advance to the next games.

Group Stage : Brackets and mission available on October 7 at 9:00 AM PT. Mission must be completed before the start of Group Stage games on October 9 at 11:59 PM PT.

: Brackets and mission available on October 7 at 9:00 AM PT. Mission must be completed before the start of Group Stage games on October 9 at 11:59 PM PT. Knockout Stage: Brackets and mission available on October 17 at 1:00 PM PT. Mission must be completed before the start of Knockout Stage games on October 19 at 8:00 PM PT.

For simply filling out the Group Stage Pick’em mission that’ll appear at the designated start time listed above, players will get the Pick’em Poro participation icon. Those who score at least 34 points during Pick’em will also receive a Worlds Wizard Poro Summoner Icon.

Worlds Tokens are also up for grabs during Worlds Pick’em, a currency used to buy Worlds-themed loot that was revealed when the Worlds Pass was announced. These Worlds Tokens can be earned through a variety of ways outside of the Pick’em missions, many of which come from the Worlds Pass that’s available as a separate purchase and runs throughout Worlds. Completing the Knockout State mission will grant players 10 Worlds Tokens to put towards the store’s loot.

But for those who can fill out their brackets perfectly and correctly pick the winner of every game, five Ultimate skins await them as the grand prize. Elementalist Lux, Pulsefire Ezreal, Spirit Guard Udyr, DJ Sona, and Gun Goddess Miss Fortune are the skins that the best pickers get, skins that would cost more than 12,000 Riot Points combined if they were to be purchased.

League of Legends’ Worlds Pick’em competition starts soon on October 7th.