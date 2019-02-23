Mid-Patch ‘League of Legends’ Update Nerfs Conqueror

League of Legends’ Conqueror Keystone Rune was adjusted in the latest update to change how its damage is applied and how players activate its effects, and another update following immediately after the patch has already nerfed the rune.

Releasing the mid-patch update on February 22nd, Riot Games toned down the damage that the Conqueror rune boasted and also made it less powerful in the hands of ranged champions. The notes for Patch 9.4 were updated to reflect the changes which are listed below:

Conqueror

ADAPTIVE FORCE: 3-15 adaptive force per stack (max 15-75) ⇒ 2-10 adaptive force per stack (max 10-50)

RANGED STACK DURATION: 3 seconds ⇒ 2 seconds (melee stack duration still 8 seconds)

Melee users will still be able to hang onto the stacks from Conqueror, though ranged champions will have to keep the assault on enemy champions going to utilize the rune. Explaining its reasoning for the quick nerf, Riot Games echoes sentiments from the community that surfaced soon after the rune’s update and said champions that used Conqueror most often were too strong after the changes.

“Existing Conqueror users are stronger than they should be with 9.4’s updated version of the rune, and it’s starting to gain traction among a bunch of new marksman users who are faring far better with it than planned,” Riot Games said. “Let’s avoid League of Conqueror.”

If you missed the initial patch notes which were released for Patch 9.4 earlier in the week, you might be confused about how the nerfs affected the rune which now heals users, grants adaptive damage, and still inflicts true damage on enemies at max stacks. Riot Games detailed the rune’s new effects prior to the patch’s release while also explaining why it decided to make the rune’s effects only build up and activate when in combat with champions. Players were able to prep Conqueror too easy by battling minions, Riot Games said, so users now have to engage with champions prior to activating the rune.

“We’re removing this workaround, meaning users will actually have to grapple with its ramp-up,” Riot Games said. “They now gain Conqueror’s bonus damage steadily over their first few hits in combat, so they won’t be completely helpless when a fight breaks out. (Note: Conqueror gives adaptive force instead of attack damage now. Go wild, AP champs.)”

League of Legends’ mid-patch update for Patch 9.4 is now live.