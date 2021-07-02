League of Legends Players Get an Update on New Event, Plans for Skins

✖

League of Legends players or those who’ve been playing Riot Games’ other titles like Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra have most likely seen hints and teases of what’s to come in the upcoming “Sentinels of Light” event. This summer event is part of the ongoing storyline featuring Viego, Senna, Lucian, and the creeping threat facing Runeterra. Riot shared an update on this event on Friday alongside some news about skins players can look forward to in the future.

The Sentinels of Light event will encompass all of the games Riot Games is responsible for, said League Gameplay Producer Jessica “Safelocked” Nam. As expected, that means it’ll be “a big one” with plenty to look forward to.

It’ll also be employing some of the lessons learned from the Spirit Blossom event. That event featured dating sim elements where players could interact with different Spirit Blossom champions to earn their favor and rewards. Unlike the Spirit Blossom event which took place in an alternate universe like the ones where most skin themes exist, this event will be canon to League’s lore, so lore buffs can look forward to learning more about the backstories of different champions and regions.

“After Spirit Blossom, we heard how much you enjoyed these more immersive events in the client, so we’ll be doing something similar for Sentinels of Light,” Nam said. “Additionally, this event will be based in core, canonical lore. Every skin, story, and moment you experience in the MOBA will be moving the story of Runeterra and its champions forward which is something we know you’ve wanted for a long time.”

As for the state of skins, the Lead Skins Producer Ambrielle “Eggo McLego” Army talked about what’s worked and what hasn’t and what players can expect in the future. The Space Groove and bee-themed skins both went over well with players, so we’ll get more of those. Lunar Beasts didn’t do as hot, so next year, a new skin line along with an “old favorite” will celebrate the Lunar New Year.

We also got an update on the player-voted skin theme called “Crime City Nightmare.” This noir crime theme with a sinister twist was featured with concepts for Twisted Fate and Akali shared. Those couple of skins should release next month, and later this year, we’ll see the Debonair 2.0 skins.

Army also confirmed at the end of the video that Kayn is getting a new skin which is basically a three-in-one cosmetic given his transformation mechanics, but we haven’t yet seen what that one looks like.