League of Legends Update Nerfs Yone

League of Legends received a new update on Wednesday to release a small number of changes for champions only with no item adjustments or other features to speak of. The update followed Riot Games’ weeklong break and is technically considered more of a mid-patch update than an actual full-sized patch. It took aim at the game’s newest champion, Yone, while nerfing and buffing some other champions who’ve been standing out in positive or negative ways since the last update.

Yone’s the most recent champion to be added to League, so it makes sense that he’d be one of the ones affected by the update. The patch nerfed both his primary Mortal Steel ability to take away some of its late-game power and reduced the effectiveness of his ult’s lifesteal capabilities.

The other changes included in the update that buffed and nerfed champions besides Yone can be found below.

Patch 10.16b Highlights! Just some small balance changes this time around. Check out the full notes 👇 https://t.co/gwRFiE7aiA pic.twitter.com/ZGtSfJlDeD — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 19, 2020

Aatrox

R - WORLD ENDER

BONUS DAMAGE RATIO 0.2/0.25/0.3 attack damage ⇒2/0.3/0.4 attack damage

Caitlyn

BASE STATS

MOVEMENT SPEED 330 ⇒ 325

Evelynn

Q - HATE SPIKE

DART BASE DAMAGE 30/35/40/45/50 ⇒ 25/30/35/40/45

SPIKE BASE DAMAGE 30/35/40/45/50 ⇒ 25/30/35/40/45

Gragas

BASE STATS

ARMOR 35 ⇒ 38

Hecarim

E - DEVASTATING CHARGE

BONUS MOVEMENT SPEED 25-100% (over the first 3 seconds, with fourth second at maximum value) ⇒ 25-85% (over the first 3 seconds, with fourth second at maximum value)

Kai’Sa

BASE STATS

ATTACK DAMAGE GROWTH 1.7 ⇒0

E - SUPERCHARGE

BONUS ATTACK SPEED 40/45/50/55/60% ⇒ 40/50/60/70/80%

Lux

W - PRISMATIC BARRIER

SHIELD 50/75/100/125/150 (+0.3 ability power) ⇒ 45/65/85/105/125 (+0.35 ability power)

COST 60 mana ⇒ 60/65/70/75/80 mana

TRIPLE SHIELD BUGFIX Fixed a bug that caused Prismatic Barrier’s effect to apply three times at the edge of its cast

Qiyana

W - TERRASHAPE

BONUS DAMAGE RATIO 0.2 attack damage ⇒1 attack damage

E - AUDACITY

BASE DAMAGE 60/95/130/165/200 ⇒ 60/90/120/140/180

Sona

BASE STATS

HEALTH 482.36 ⇒ 480

MANA 340.6 ⇒ 340

Q - HYMN OF VALOR

DAMAGE RATIO 0.5 ability power ⇒4 ability power

W - ARIA OF PERSEVERANCE

HEAL RATIO 0.25 ability power ⇒2 ability power

E - SONG OF CELERITY

SELF BONUS MOVEMENT SPEED 20% (+0.03 per 100 ability power) ⇒ 20% (+0.02 per 100 ability power)

AURA BONUS MOVEMENT SPEED 10/11/12/13/14% (+0.03 per 100 ability power) ⇒ 10/11/12/13/14% (+0.02 per 100 ability power)

Varus

BASE STATS

ATTACK SPEED GROWTH 3% ⇒ 4%

Xayah

BASE STATS

ATTACK DAMAGE GROWTH 2.9 ⇒5

Yone

Q - MORTAL STEEL

BASE DAMAGE 20/45/70/95/120 ⇒ 20/40/60/80/100

R - FATE SEALED

LIFE STEAL BUGFIX No longer applies life steal at 100% effectiveness

The new League of Legends patch is scheduled to release on Wednesday with no download required.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.