League of Legends Update Nerfs Yone
League of Legends received a new update on Wednesday to release a small number of changes for champions only with no item adjustments or other features to speak of. The update followed Riot Games’ weeklong break and is technically considered more of a mid-patch update than an actual full-sized patch. It took aim at the game’s newest champion, Yone, while nerfing and buffing some other champions who’ve been standing out in positive or negative ways since the last update.
Yone’s the most recent champion to be added to League, so it makes sense that he’d be one of the ones affected by the update. The patch nerfed both his primary Mortal Steel ability to take away some of its late-game power and reduced the effectiveness of his ult’s lifesteal capabilities.
The other changes included in the update that buffed and nerfed champions besides Yone can be found below.
Patch 10.16b Highlights!
Just some small balance changes this time around.
Check out the full notes 👇 https://t.co/gwRFiE7aiA pic.twitter.com/ZGtSfJlDeD— League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 19, 2020
Aatrox
R - WORLD ENDER
- BONUS DAMAGE RATIO 0.2/0.25/0.3 attack damage ⇒2/0.3/0.4 attack damage
Caitlyn
BASE STATS
- MOVEMENT SPEED 330 ⇒ 325
Evelynn
Q - HATE SPIKE
- DART BASE DAMAGE 30/35/40/45/50 ⇒ 25/30/35/40/45
- SPIKE BASE DAMAGE 30/35/40/45/50 ⇒ 25/30/35/40/45
Gragas
BASE STATS
- ARMOR 35 ⇒ 38
Hecarim
E - DEVASTATING CHARGE
- BONUS MOVEMENT SPEED 25-100% (over the first 3 seconds, with fourth second at maximum value) ⇒ 25-85% (over the first 3 seconds, with fourth second at maximum value)
Kai’Sa
BASE STATS
- ATTACK DAMAGE GROWTH 1.7 ⇒0
E - SUPERCHARGE
- BONUS ATTACK SPEED 40/45/50/55/60% ⇒ 40/50/60/70/80%
Lux
W - PRISMATIC BARRIER
- SHIELD 50/75/100/125/150 (+0.3 ability power) ⇒ 45/65/85/105/125 (+0.35 ability power)
- COST 60 mana ⇒ 60/65/70/75/80 mana
- TRIPLE SHIELD BUGFIX Fixed a bug that caused Prismatic Barrier’s effect to apply three times at the edge of its cast
Qiyana
W - TERRASHAPE0comments
- BONUS DAMAGE RATIO 0.2 attack damage ⇒1 attack damage
E - AUDACITY
- BASE DAMAGE 60/95/130/165/200 ⇒ 60/90/120/140/180
Sona
BASE STATS
- HEALTH 482.36 ⇒ 480
- MANA 340.6 ⇒ 340
Q - HYMN OF VALOR
- DAMAGE RATIO 0.5 ability power ⇒4 ability power
W - ARIA OF PERSEVERANCE
- HEAL RATIO 0.25 ability power ⇒2 ability power
E - SONG OF CELERITY
- SELF BONUS MOVEMENT SPEED 20% (+0.03 per 100 ability power) ⇒ 20% (+0.02 per 100 ability power)
- AURA BONUS MOVEMENT SPEED 10/11/12/13/14% (+0.03 per 100 ability power) ⇒ 10/11/12/13/14% (+0.02 per 100 ability power)
Varus
BASE STATS
- ATTACK SPEED GROWTH 3% ⇒ 4%
Xayah
BASE STATS
- ATTACK DAMAGE GROWTH 2.9 ⇒5
Yone
Q - MORTAL STEEL
- BASE DAMAGE 20/45/70/95/120 ⇒ 20/40/60/80/100
R - FATE SEALED
- LIFE STEAL BUGFIX No longer applies life steal at 100% effectiveness
The new League of Legends patch is scheduled to release on Wednesday with no download required.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.