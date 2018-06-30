League of Legends Is Giving Urgot an Execute Indicator Like Pyke

The League of Legends Dreadnought Urgot will soon get an indicator for his ultimate that lets players know when they have a guaranteed execute, much like how Pyke’s ultimate works now.

Both champions’ ultimates allow them to execute an enemy who gets below a certain threshold, but only Pyke’s has a visual indicator on the enemies’ healthbars to indicate when they’re within that execute window. Riot Games spoke about the differences between the two champions’ ultimates as well as Darius’ ability that deals massive damage though also doesn’t have an indicator, but the short of it is that Urgot players will soon know when an enemy can be executed thanks to a visual indicator.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Addressing the question in an Ask Riot post, Riot Games’ Jonathan “EndlessPillows” Fuller, the champion designer for Pyke, said that Riot’s received the question about Urgot’s ultimate frequently and that it makes more sense for Urgot to get the same treatment that Pyke did.

“That said, we have seen this question a lot and have been talking internally about Urgot’s ultimate,” Riot EndlessPillows said. “We don’t feel like a player’s ability to judge ‘Yup, that looks like 25% to me!’ is an important skill test for them either. So we will be adding the same kill indicator on enemies’ HP bars for his ultimate in a future patch.”

The indicator for Pyke, for those haven’t played as him to see it, marks the threshold on the champions’ healthbars with a line that shows how low you have to get the champion. Once they’re within that range, the whole healthbar is outlined in red to clearly show that they’re executable.

If you’ve played Urgot before, you might be thinking that the champion already has an indicator for his ultimate. You’d be correct as Urgot gets a crosshairs symbol on champions that can be executed with his ultimate as seen in his champion spotlight trailer above. If an enemy has that indicator on them, you can shoot your ultimate and reel them back in, but there’s an argument to be had that the indicator isn’t nearly as clean as Pyke’s is as it doesn’t change their healthbars at all.

But why didn’t Urgot get this earlier when Pyke shipped with it? Riot said that they wanted to give Pyke players a clear indicator of when he’d kill his opponents since he’s so fragile compared to Urgot, but as Riot EndlessPillows said above, judging when an enemy is below the threshold as Urgot isn’t a significant skill test that they want to keep.