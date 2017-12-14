League of Legends Has a New Splash Art for Varus

A new splash art for Varus has been added to the PBE following the champion’s recent lore update.

When Varus received his updated lore, it was confirmed that he was indeed a Darkin. While his previous story hinted as much with the Ionian archer named Varus delving into dark powers to seek revenge, the new story involves two lovers and one powerful Darkin that are all wrapped up into the champion that we have now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Varus’ new lore was revealed through a series of comics and videos that told the tragic story of the champion that was explained in detail here. An excerpt of the champion’s lore is also found in the League of Legends client along with every other champion’s brief background, the summary of his story found below.

“One of the ancient race of darkin, Varus was a deadly killer who loved to torment his foes, driving them almost to insanity before delivering the killing arrow. He was imprisoned at the end of the Darkin War, but escaped centuries later in the remade flesh of two Ionian hunters—they had unwittingly released him, cursed to bear the bow containing his bound essence. Varus now seeks out those who trapped him in order to enact his brutal vengeance, but the mortals’ souls within him still resist every step of the way.”

But along with the new lore, it appears as though Varus will also be the recipient of a new splash art for his base skin. The new splash art seen above (via Surrender@20) that’s now on the PBE shows off a couple of notable changes to the champion’s look. The purple “corruption” that engulfed parts of Varus’ body in his older splash art now closer resembles armor. Some players have commented that his face looks a bit “off” with others saying that it looks fine, but one part of the splash art that’s immediately noticeable is those abs. Whether it was Valmar, Kai, or the Darkin itself that had those abs, they made it through to the final product.

It’s been said before that Varus’ gameplay won’t be changing aside from the typical adjustments that come for every champion, so rest easy if you prefer his abilities and gameplay the way that it is now.