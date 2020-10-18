League of Legends: Wild Rift Shares Beta Update

Developer Riot Games has shared an update on its beta plans for League of Legends: Wild Rift, the mobile/console version of the popular MOBA League of Legends. Regional Open Beta is officially set to kick off in the regions where Regional Closed Beta was available (Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand) but other regions still have a bit of time to wait. More specifically, don't expect to give League of Legends: Wild Rift a go if you are in the United States until at least Spring 2021.

Michael "Riot Paladin" Chow, Executive Producer for League of Legends: Wild Rift, broke it all down in a recent update, which you can check out below. Chow notes that this timeline is, of course, subject to change as he describes the whole thing as "coming in hot." If anything were to change in the interim, Riot Games will obviously provide further updates as necessary.

Regional Open Beta is here! We also look ahead at the timeline for Europe, Taiwan, Oceania, Vietnam, and the Americas. 👀 WATCH NOW: https://t.co/5DDBXhPln5 pic.twitter.com/r27RcaOEwj — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 16, 2020

To prep for REGIONAL OPEN BETA (!!!), we are suspending Wild Rift on TestFlight on 10/22 and Android on 10/23. This means iOS players will not be able to play or download the game after that time, and Android players will not be able to download it. pic.twitter.com/g8XkyKNIrQ — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 17, 2020

League of Legends: Wild Rift has been playing in various betas, and will continue to do so. As noted above, the new beta won't actually reach the Americas until Spring 2021. League of Legends is currently available for PC and Mac. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular MOBA video game right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of League of Legends: Wild Rift so far? Have you had a chance to check it out for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!