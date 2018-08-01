League of Legends World Championship 2018 Dates and Locations Announced

The dates and locations for League of Legends’ big World Championship event have been announced to let players know when and where they can watch the game’s biggest esports event of the year.

Back in February, Riot Games announced that the World Championship 2018 would be taking place in South Korea this year, a region that hosts some of the best teams that the game’s ever seen. Home of teams that consistently take home the title of first place during the competitive events, Riot said months ago that the games will take place across the country.

“As the reigning champions of the competitive League of Legends landscape, and pioneers in the world of esports, Korea will be the host region of the entirety of the 2018 World Championship,” Riot Games said. “This year, 24 teams will compete for the Summoner’s Cup across multiple cities and venues throughout Korea.”

Just like it has in recent years, League’s World Championship this year will take place in various stages with different venues being used for each one. A new article from LoL Esports that announced the dates and locations for the games broke down exactly when and where everything would happen. You can find the different stages below as well as the cities and dates associated with each stage of the championship.

Play-In Stage

Location: Seoul

Dates: October 1-4, October 6-7

Group Stage & Quarterfinals

Location: Busan

Dates: October 10-17 (Group Stage), October 20-21 (Quarterfinals)

Semifinals

Location: Gwangju

Dates: October 27-28

Finals

Location: Incheon

Date: November 3

The tickets for the competitions aren’t available yet, but they will be soon with the tickets being sold through Interpark. Riot Games said that it’ll have more information soon on the dates when the ticket sales will go live.

Riot’s timing for the announcement comes a bit later than it has in recent years with the news of the locations and dates coming just barely over two months away from the actual competition. Riot’s Derrick Asiedu, the lead for global events on Riot’s esports team, shared another article apologizing for the delayed announcement. He attributed the late announcement to factors including ongoing negotiations with potential venues, some of which took longer than expected. This led to June rolling around with no confirmed venue for the championship’s finals. Now that the details have been ironed out, Asiedu explained that Riot couldn’t inform hopeful championship attendees about the situation before because doing so would give leverage to venues that Riot negotiates with.

The full explanation and apology for the delayed announcement can be read here.