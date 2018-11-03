Invictus Gaming Wins ‘League of Legends’ World Championship

The professional League of Legends team Invictus Gaming swept Fnatic to win the World Championship in a 3-0 series.

Hailing from China in the LPL region, Invictus Gaming faced off against the European team, Fnatic, early on November 3rd, depending on what time zone viewers were in. The games took place in South Korea, so not all viewers around the world could view every game given the time differences, but those who either stayed up or woke up early for the final three games got to see Invictus take home a win for League’s biggest region in the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Using some of the most popular and dependable champions in the professional meta during the three games against Fnatic, Invictus Gaming chose champions like Alistar, Rakan, Aatrox, Irelia, Galio, Aatrox, and Kai’Sa across each one of the games. The team kept on the offensive with a total of 67 kills throughout the three matches with the team only having 25 collective deaths during the games. Invictus Gaming used the same five players during each match, those players being top-laner Seung-Lok “TheShy” Kang, jungler Zhen-Ning “Ning” Gao, mid-laner Ui-Jin “Rookie” Song, ADC Wen “JackeyLove” Bo Yu, and support Liu-Yi “Baolan” Wang with Jungsu Kim coaching the team.

The champions used in each of the games can be found below alongside the team’s KDA for all of the three games against Fnatic. Game 3, the final match of the World Championship, can be seen above, but each of the VODs for the games are also linked below.

Game 1 – 21/6/56

Top – Sion

Jungle – Camille

Mid – Lissandra

ADC – Kia’Sa

Support – Alistar

Game 2 – 22/7/45

Top – Irelia

Jungle – Gragas

Mid – Syndra

ADC – Lucian

Support – Alistar

Game 3 – 24/12/55

Top – Aatrox

Jungle – Camille

Mid – Galio

ADC – Kai’Sa

Support – Alistar

The matches consisted of Invictus Gaming dominating Fnatic throughout the games, though Fnatic fought back by pulling of some impressive kills and attempting to secure objectives like the Baron. An intense Baron steal even took place in the third game with Fnatic snatching the objective away from Invictus Gaming, but it didn’t change the result of the match that saw the LPL team winning the World Championship, the first Chinese team to do so.