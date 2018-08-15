‘League of Legends’ Is Bringing Back ‘Your Shop’

The “Your Shop” feature in League of Legends is returning soon with more personalized discounts available for the rest of the month.

A way for League of Legends players to save some money on skins for the champions that they use most often, Your Shop appears in the game’s client every now and then with new deals each time. A tab appears in the corner of the client throughout the duration of the event and takes players to a menu with several hidden deals that are revealed once you select them.

As revealed in the latest patch notes for League’s latest update that’s now live, Your Shop returns on Aug. 16 and will be available until the end of the month. Exact times were shared through the official notes and can be seen below.

“Personalized discounts are back from August 16, 2018, at 19:00 GMT – August 31, 2018, at 07:59 BST,” Riot Games’ message in the Patch 8.16 notes explained.

Riot Games uses an algorithm for Your Sharp that selects skins to go on sale that should correspond to the champions players use most often. That means that if you’ve recently picked up a new champion and have been playing them for a few games, you’re much less likely to get a discounted skin for them, as opposed to one that you’ve spent many games on.

A previous post about Your Shop better explained how the feature works while also going over some of the possible skin rarities that players can hope to find and ruling out skins that definitely won’t be obtainable from the store.

The thoughtful Discountbot selects six skins that it thinks you’ll like and offers them at varying discounts

These discounts may include Legacy skins not currently available in the store

If you receive a skin discount on a champion you don’t own, the same discount will also be applied to the champ

Ultimate, Legendary, Limited, Gemstone, and relatively new skins (released in the last 3 months) will not be featured in Your Shop

Your Shop typically works without any problems, though there are times when the discounts don’t appear quite so personalized. One such instance resulted in multiple players reporting that they were getting several skins for champions they barely played, but Riot Games fixed the issue and relaunched the Your Shop with the proper deals.

League of Legends’ Your Shop feature starts on Thursday, and you can read through the rest of the patch notes for the update that’s now live here.