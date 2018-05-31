League of Legends Brings Back Your Shop for Limited Time

Your Shop is a means for League of Legends players to get awesome deals on skins for the champions they play the most. It comes and goes but it’s back once more and with little to no preamble! But hurry, because it’s only back for a very limited amount of time!

One thing you might notice looking at the Your Shop selection is that there may be champion skin offers for those you don’t play that much, if at all. Riot Games explains: “Discountbot uses your play history over the last 6 months to compare you to players with similar patterns, and creates deals that it thinks you will like. It looks at more than just your most-played champs, so your discounts won’t necessarily be limited to those champs. Hopefully you end up with a good variety.

If you haven’t played in the last 6 months, your selection will be much more randomized than someone who has played more lately.”

It’s nice to see Your Shop’s return with more personalized deals. Part of the fun regarding champion x player relationships is the art of customization. Being able to save big on different looks for those champions we spend the most time with is a pretty neat way to immerse ourselves in the game play experience.

So what’s not included in the up-to-6 offers? According to Riot:

Legendary Skins

Ultimate Skins

Champions or skins released in patch 7.24 (December 6) or later.

Limited Skins

Loot Exclusive Skins

Skins that are on sale during the offers

Since it was recently added, you may also need to restart your client by logging all of the way out and back in. This will refresh Your Shop to make sure it’s the most up-to-date version and reduce any technical difficulties that could occur.

It’s also possible that players won’t see a full 6 offers, as well. If you’re like us and just have an obscene amount of skins, options of availability would then be limited. So if you don’t see a full 6 offers, don’t panic. Look back on your items and see if that might be the reason why.

To learn more, check out the FAQ page for Your Shop right here. Hurry fast, because it’s coming back down on June 19th!