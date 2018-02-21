New League of Legends Patch Changes Most of Zoe’s Kit

After several iterations on the PBE, League of Legends’ newest champion that’s frustrated players to no end is facing some hard nerfs.

The changes aren’t entirely nerfs, however, with Zoe receiving some compensation buffs to different areas to shift her power around. Her more troublesome abilities are indeed getting nerfed though, specifically the long-range nuke that is Paddle Star (Q) and the drowsy-inducing Sleepy Trouble Bubble (E). In fact, Zoe’s Portal Jump (R) is the only ability that’s not getting changed.

Along with the decreased damage on some of her abilities, Zoe players will also see a noticeable decrease in her waveclear potential with the More Sparkles! passive no longer applying to enemies beyond the first one that Paddle Star hits. Paddle Star’s damage throughout the game will also be decreased by about 20 percent, according to the explanation in the patch notes.

Despite the compensation buffs that are being added, the idea is that Zoe will still be weaker overall following the release of Patch 8.4.

“We’re bumping up her base health and passive scaling so she still has power, just less of the ‘one-shot you with naked Q’ levels she was sometimes reaching,” the patch notes explained. “This isn’t an even swap: we expect Zoe to land on the weak side when 8.4 hits. But we’d rather hit as many frustration points as we can in one go and address power later, rather than continuing to draw the process out.”

Below are all of the changes that’ll affect Zoe following the release of Patch 8.4.

Base Stats

HEALTH 526 ⇒ 560

BASE ATTACK DAMAGE 56 ⇒ 58

Passive – More Sparkles!

BASE DAMAGE 12/15/18/22/26/31/37/43/49/56/64/73/82/91/101/112/123/135 ⇒ 12/15/20/25/30/35/48/53/67/73/79/86/93/100/109/117/126/135

RATIO 0.25 ability power ⇒325 ability power

Q – Paddle Star

BASE DAMAGE 45/75/105/135/165 ⇒ 45/60/75/90/105

RATIO 0.40 ability power ⇒20 ability power

[NEW] PADDLE STAR NOT PADDLES STAR Paddle Star no longer applies More Sparkles’ damage to enemies past the first hit

W – Spell Thief

[UPDATED] SIGNAL BEFORE SWAPPING LANES Minions can no longer drop Teleport

MOVEMENT SPEED BONUS 10/25/40/55/70% ⇒ 30/40/50/60/70%

RATIO 0.40 ability power ⇒60 ability power

E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble