Leaked Concept Art For Rockstar Games’ Cancelled Agent Project Shows What Might Have Been

Rockstar Games has had a lot of titles to its credit over the past few years, including the best-selling Grand Theft Auto V. And it looks to continue bucking the trend next year with the forthcoming Red Dead Redemption 2, which a lot of fans are looking forward to. But then there are the forgotten projects, like Agent, a blockbuster PlayStation 3 exclusive title that was announced back in 2009, but later faded into obscurity. That's a shame, because it appeared to be shaping up to be a unique story for the publisher – and today, some new concept art has surfaced that indicates what kind of direction it would've taken. A Twitter account by the name of Bully 2 Info has provided three pieces of concept art that show Agent in its early design phases, and though some of them are calm, others give a proper idea of what the game could've been about. We've included them in the attached gallery, so let's give them a look!

Into Hostile Territory First up is an image of what appears to be somewhere in a foreign country, with some kind of tunnel work going on with a construction crew. While the image doesn't quite point out anything of significance, there is a notion that this is one of the countries you would've visited in the game – and chances are the soldiers that dwell there might not have been the friendliest around. There's also a sense of detail within the locale, with snow-capped hills and some sort of checkpoint that has mounted guns on it – which could've made for a fun action scenario. prevnext

The Long and Winding Road Next up, we have an image that appears to be in the same country as the previous image, but with no workers or soldiers around. Instead, there's a hint that the game could've included a large open-world to explore, including off-the-beat paths that could've introduced new side missions into the game. The level of detail here is pretty good as well, and you get an idea of how slipshod the country's conditions have become, based on the power towers that sit in the background. They've certainly seen better days. prevnext