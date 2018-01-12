Report: God of War Leak Once Again Points to a March Release Date

Earlier this week we reported that a God of War announcement date, officially, was imminent, and now it looks like it might be coming even sooner because more and more leaks are popping up giving us a March release date.

The latest source comes from a Resetera thread that shows a ton of comparisons for validity. More than a placeholder, the date shown on this particular retailer’s site boasts a March 22nd launch time.

According to the original post:

“Now, this may likely be a whole lotta nothing, but even if they were doing this based on general rumours they’d just place a “March 2018” date for it. Or even a more general “Spring 2018” like in the RDR2 example. It’s odd that they’d specifically use “March 22nd 2018” for it, I’ve used their site for years now (literally since the PS2 days) and I can’t recall a single time they’ve used a wrong date on purpose (delays and logistical problems have happened of course, but they’re the 1st ones to inform their costumers of anything of the sort too), not when they book down a specific day at least.

Could this be an early “leak” of the actual date?”

This could nudge the anticipated official confirmation along even sooner. The producer has recently told Weekly Famitsu, during a widespread developer interview hosting many big names in the industry, that a release date announcement would be happening soon and that fans should look forward to that. Unfortunately … that was it. No month, date, or anything … but “soon” is better than nothing and at this point, we’re just happy continuing to look at that light at the end of the tunnel.

But this isn’t the first time that March 22nd date has been revealed, it’s not even the first retailer to make this “mistake.” As with all news that has yet to be confirmed officially by the developing team themselves, take this with a grain of salt. On the same token, however, this does make that date even more likely now that is coming from several reputable sources! Stay tuned!