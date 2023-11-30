Leaks Claim Mortal Kombat 1 Will Unveil Another New Kharacter Alongside Quan Chi

Earlier today, Mortal Kombat 1 director Ed Boon dropped a new teaser featuring Quan Chi, one of the franchise's biggest antagonists. This was the first in-game look at the necromancer and Boon told fans that Quan Chi will get his full reveal at CCXP in Brazil on December 3. However, a new leak claims Quan Chi won't be the only character revealed when Boon takes the stage in Brazil. In fact, you can actually see a quick hint of the Kharacter in Quan Chi's reveal, though it's a blink-and-you-miss-it moment. Supposedly the other Mortal Kombat 1 fighter fans will see on December 3 is Khameleon.

This particular leak comes from thethiny on Twitter. While you'll want to take this with a grain of salt like you would with any leak, thethiny is generally a reputable source of Mortal Kombat information. The claim is that you can see Khameleon to the left of Quan Chi in the teaser Boon shared, which backs up what thethiny has been hearing from their sources. We already know that Khameleon is going to be a Kameo Fighter as part of the Kombat Pack, so unveiling her here would make quite a bit of sense.

If this leak turns out to be true, it'll be great news for veteran Mortal Kombat fans. Khameleon hasn't been playable since the Wii version of Mortal Kombat: Armageddon was released in 2007. In fact, this will be the first time Khameleon is playable on a non-Nintendo platform as she was introduced in the Nintendo 64 version of Mortal Kombat Trilogy. Given her main ability of mimicking opponents, it'll be fun to see how she's implemented as a Kaemo Fighter with their somewhat limited moveset. Developer NetherRealm hasn't given fans a release date for Quan Chi or Khameleon, but that will likely be announced at the reveal event.

What Other Fighters Are Coming to Mortal Kombat 1?

Quan Chi and Khameleon aren't the only new fighters coming to Mortal Kombat 1 over the next few months. Thus far, fans have already been treated to Omni-Man and Tremor, but there are many others who will join the roster over the coming months. Here's a full list of announced Fighters and Kameos that will eventually make their way into Mortal Kombat 1:

Full Fighters

Homelander

Ermac

Peacemaker

Quan Chi

Takeda

Kameo Fighters

Ferra

Johnny Cage

Mavado

Khameleon

Of course, that's likely just the beginning of new fighters in Mortal Kombat 1. MK11 received two Kombat Packs and the much-loved Aftermath DLC. Given how MK1 ends, it will most likely also be getting a chunk of story-heavy DLC at some point and a second Kombat Pack definitely isn't out of the question.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC