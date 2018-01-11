This Nintendo Switch Game Teaches You Japanese, Also Available on PC

If you’ve ever been interested in learning Japanese but aren’t exactly sure where to start and the usual language programs just interest you, you’re in luck. There’s a game available now on the Nintendo Switch that aims to make learning fun, while aiming to make that newly found knowledge stick.

Hiragana Pixel Party is available now as a digital download on Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. It’s super affordable and makes learning a new language enjoyable, while still maintaining its educational value.

According to Nintendo’s official game listing:

A chiptune rhythm-action game that also teaches you something!

Learn to read Japanese Hiragana and Katakana characters in a fun chiptune adventure! Not just for people who want to learn Japanese, this is a game anyone can enjoy.

Progress through 16 different worlds remembering patterns and repeating them in time to an all-original chip music soundtrack! Learn how to recognize the shapes and sounds of each symbol in the Hiragana and Katakana syllabaries. Learn them all and be able to easily read and pronounce Japanese words!

Features:

16 different worlds and themes.

208 characters.

192 missions for each syllabary.

5 gameplay types that challenge you in different ways.

All-original score.

Hiragana Pixel Party does not teach words or phrases, but teaches how to recognize characters and read them out as words.

The reviews on Steam were also mostly positive since its release on the PC platform back in 2016. It’s a fun game by Springloaded that promises an enjoyable experience while learning Japanese, and it works even better for those looking to expand upon that learning experience down the road with the assist of additional programs. If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to tackle learning a new language, why not start with Hiragana Pixel Party?