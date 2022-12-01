LeBron James Celebrates God of War Ragnarok Success

LeBron James is celebrating the immense success of God of War Ragnarok. The highly anticipated PlayStation game was released earlier this month after nearly five years of waiting. It was announced just ahead of the PlayStation 5's release in 2020, allowing plenty of time for Sony to drum up hype, though it didn't really need to. Fans were already chomping at the bit after the excellency of the previous game and when Sony went quiet for nearly a full year and then repeated that once more ahead of the game's launch in 2022, people were losing their minds. Many were so desperate for some news that any prolonged period without any had some worrying that the game would be bad.

Well, now God of War Ragnarok is here and it has amazing review scores, numerous award nominations, and is the fastest selling PlayStation exclusive of all-time. With over 5.1 million copies sold in its first week, Sony was riding high on the game's success and one other key person is joining in on the celebrations. LeBron James took to Twitter to cheer on the success of God of War Ragnarok while sporting Kratos gear. The NBA star joined John Trevolta and Ben Stiller in a recent ad for God of War Ragnarok where the three celebrities did group therapy with their children, riffing on the struggles Kratos has with his son Atrues. It was a pretty funny ad that got a lot of attention and it seems that LeBron James may actually be a bit of a fan of the series.

LeBron James hasn't actually said anything about the game himself beyond this, but it is great to see a major super star championing one of the biggest games of 2022. As of right now, it remains to be seen what award Sony will take home from The Game Awards next week. It's also unclear when the next God of War game may be released, but it seems likely Sony Santa Monica will once again take its sweet time.

