Valve Confirms Recent Left 4 Dead 3 Trailer Is Fake

Yesterday, Left 4 Dead fans were given a lifeline when a trailer mysteriously popped up on YouTube claiming to be Left 4 Dead 3. The circumstances around the trailer were fishy at best, however, the trailer itself was very impressively put together, leading some to believe it could be real. Sadly though, it’s not real. It’s simply a very impressive fake. Confirmation that it’s a fake comes way of Valve itself (via PC Gamer) who didn’t say whether or not Left 4 Dead 3 is real, but simply confirmed that the new trailer is a sham.

As you will know, it’s been roughly a decade since we last saw the Left 4 Dead series. Why it disappeared, who knows. It probably has something to do with the fact that Valve really doesn’t really make games anymore. Or, as the Internet puts it, Valve doesn’t know how to count to three. Not only does Valve seemingly refuse to put out Left 4 Dead 3, but it also refuses to release Half-Life 3, despite astronomical demand for both.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Left 4 Dead was a popular series, and nothing has been able to successfully fill the void it left behind. Further, there’s an easy way to monetize it. This is to say, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Valve will revisit the series one day, but, at the moment, it seems like it has no intention to. In other words, for now, Left 4 Dead fans are simply going to have play the few alternatives on the market, such as the recently released World War Z, which is no Left 4 Dead, but is a pretty good game.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will Valve ever make a new Left 4 Dead? If so, how long do you think we will have to wait to see it?

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!