New Left 4 Dead Game Reportedly in Development

Valve is reportedly working on a new Left 4 Dead game, which is excellent news for fans of the co-op zombie series. However, it’s not Left 4 Dead 3 or a new console Left 4 Dead game, but rather Left 4 Dead VR. That’s right, according to a new report, Valve is taking Left 4 Dead the Half-Life route by bringing it to VR. The report comes way of Tyler McVicker, the creator of Valve News Network who’s notably had a few Valve-related scoops in the past.

According to McViker, Left 4 Dead VR — a project that has been subject to rumors in the past — is real. Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up. That said, it sounds like we could hear more about the project soon, however you’d assume it wouldn’t be before Half-Life: Alyx releases this March. Speaking of the new Half-Life game, according to McViker, we’ll get more news on the project later this week at The Game Awards.

Videos are finally back tomorrow. Boneworks is out on Tuesday. Left 4 Dead VR is real. The game awards is in a few days, with new Half-Life Alyx news. Get your minds ready, it’s about to blow. — Tyler McVicker (@ValveNewsNetwor) December 9, 2019

Presumably, Left 4 Dead VR will support all PC-compatible VR headsets like Half-Life: Alyx, but won’t make its way to console gaming headsets. This is just speculation, but it’s hard to imagine Valve bringing one to console VR headsets and not the other. As for a new, more traditional Left 4 Dead game, at the moment, its crickets, and that probably won’t be changing anytime soon.

For those that don’t know: Left 4 Dead is a cooperative first-person shooter meets survival-horror series developed and published by Valve. And despite being critically-acclaimed and very popular, it’s been completely dormant since 2012, and hasn’t seen a new release proper in over a decade. As a result, many fans have written the series off, however, it looks like Valve plans on bringing it back. It may not be in the shape and form that many fans want, but hey, beggars can’t be choosers.