This ‘Left 4 Dead’ Mod Turns Your Game Into Jaden Smith Tweets

In the world of modding, there are a lot of strange things to behold. You can fight against a giant Shrek in Breath of the Wild, or shout at Dragons as a hyped up anime character – the world is filled with infinite possibilities for in-gaming modders. So it shouldn’t be any surprise that there is now a mod for Left 4 Dead 2 that transforms all of the graffiti found in the game into Jaden Smith tweets.

For those that may not know, Jaden Smith is Will Smith’s son who is definitely known for his eccentric 240 character proclamations on the popular social media platform. Some of them are so outlandish that you can’t help but to chuckle a little bit. Well, this Left 4 Dead 2 mod let’s you scratch your head and kill some zombies at the same time – because why not?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The mod itself can be found on the Steam Community website and the comments are almost as hilarious as the mod itself. One Steam user even said:

“This is one of those addons that you’d never expect to exist, nor would you expect it to add a subtle but amusing layers to the game. By now, pretty much all my sound files and textures have been replaced with some pointless bull****, and this is a pretty top-notch idea.”

Take a look at some of the screenshots for the mod below from the Twitterospher:

For those that may not even be aware of what Left 4 Dead 2 even is:

“This co-operative action horror FPS takes you and your friends through the cities, swamps and cemeteries of the Deep South, from Savannah to New Orleans across five expansive campaigns.

You’ll play as one of four new survivors armed with a wide and devastating array of classic and upgraded weapons. In addition to firearms, you’ll also get a chance to take out some aggression on infected with a variety of carnage-creating melee weapons, from chainsaws to axes and even the deadly frying pan.

You’ll be putting these weapons to the test against (or playing as in Versus) three horrific and formidable new Special Infected. You’ll also encounter five new common infected, including the terrifying Mudmen.”

Left 4 Dead 2 is now available for Xbox 360 and PC.