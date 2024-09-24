Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered Leaks Ahead of Announcement

Ahead of its presumed reveal later today, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered has leaked online. Back in July, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered initially leaked at San Diego Comic-Con when promotional material for the game was spotted at the convention. Since then, fans have been wondering when this remastered collection would actually be unveiled and when it would launch. Now, we have many of those answers.

As of this morning, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered officially appeared on the PlayStation Store. While its listing was brief and has since been taken down, it was up long enough for many (thanks ResetEra) to grab the key details of this remaster. Based on its leaked trailer, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered will launch on December 10th and is coming to PS5 and PS4. In all likelihood, it should also come to other non-PlayStation platforms, but this hasn't been announced just yet.

"Centuries after your former master, Kain, betrays and executes you, you rise again and embark on a relentless quest for revenge," says the game's official description. "Slay your former vampire brethren with your claws, bolts of telekinetic energy, and the elemental Wraith Blade. Grow stronger by devouring the souls of your enemies. The Elder God has granted you the ability to shift between the Spectral and Material Realms. Traverse the realms to solve puzzles, reveal new paths, and defeat your foes."

Released in 1999, the original Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver was followed by a sequel, Soul Reaver 2, in 2001. Outside of the Soul Reaver games, the Legacy of Kain series continued until 2003 with the launch of Legacy of Kain: Defiance. Since then, though, the franchise has been on ice and hasn't come back in any capacity. This new remaster happens to line up with the 25th anniversary of the series and could potentially be the first of new projects tied to the property, assuming that it performs well.

As for the official announcement of Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered, it's almost certainly going to take place at today's PlayStation State of Play event. At that time, we'll likely get further information about the collection, so stay tuned.