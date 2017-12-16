Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Director Opens Up About Future Ideas

There is no doubt that many Legend of Zelda fans are enjoying the recently released Champions’ Ballad DLC for Breath of the Wild – and though the latest content pack is stunning, many are wondering what is on the horizon for the team that created such a beautiful story. Game director Hidemara Fujibayashi recently sat down in a new interview to talk about the many ideas he has in store for not only BotW, but for future titles as well!

Fujibayashi-san told IGN in a new sit down that he has “lots of ideas” for what’s in the future, including more content for the latest Legend of Zelda title. As far as a sequel goes, that much remains to be seen, “I can’t say at this point if it will be in sequels or in continuations, or what form it will take, but I definitely have lots of ideas and lots of motivation right now.” The fact that the ball is still rolling is a good sign, and bodes well for those clamoring for additional content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Breath of the Wild is a fantastic open-world adventure game, allowing long-time fans the opportunity to explore more than ever have been able to before. When discussing his overactive creative process, he was also keen on disclosing that fan and colleague feedback was a critical part of his direction. He even mentioned that something as little as finding out that players were really wanting to be able to simply pet the dogs found in-game ultimately became huge motivating factors for him. New ideas, refine, new ideas, refine – create.

Whatever Fujibayashi-san has in store, we can’t wait for it! Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a beautiful fruition of those ideas and that intricate process, and we are enthralled to see what else is planned for the future. To read the full interview, you can check out more of his thoughts right here.