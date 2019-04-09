This Beautiful ‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Nintendo Switch Controller Is up for Pre-Order

Last week, PowerA unveiled an officially licensed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch controller featuring the gorgeous Zelda design that you might recognize from the official BotW guidebook. That, and the metallic blue D-pad, really make this controller pop.

The Princess Zelda PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller is available to pre-order on Amazon now for $49.99 with shipping slated for April 30th. As always, it’s covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically score any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. The official description is available below.

“Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially licensed PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller. Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless controller features a white Princess Zelda design, motion controls, Advanced Gaming Buttons, blue metallic D-pad and standard ergonomic layout. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries (other variables affect play-time) or add your own rechargeable batteries.”

On a related note, keep in mind that you can get the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $56.99 (19% off) at Walmart with free 2-day shipping, or at Amazon with free 2-day shipping if you’re a Prime member. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, and it’s not far off an all-time low.

Features of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller include excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours).

