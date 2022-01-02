The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Player Beats Lynel With Stick While Naked

In Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there are a number of difficult enemies, and that includes Lynels. The monstrous creatures typically take a good amount of skill and weapons to put down. Which makes it all the more impressive that one player went so far as to beat one of the critters with a stick… while naked. Yes, while naked.

As shared to Reddit, user Technotsorry posted a video of themself beating a Lynel into submission using a stick and while naked, as indicated above. That said, it doesn’t seem like it was completely without some shenanigans. As several people have noted in the comments, at the very least it looks as if a durability glitch was used to prevent said stick from immediately breaking against the Lynel. Even so, it’s mighty impressive to watch — especially if no other significant glitches were used in the creation of the video. It’s worth noting especially that the user claims to have been playing on a Nintendo Switch itself rather than a modified PC copy of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

You can watch it for yourself below:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 — which is apparently not the actual name as it does not yet have an official title — is set to release for the Nintendo Switch in 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.

What do you think about the video of the player beating the Lynel with the stick while naked? Do videos like this — showing off some wild challenge — in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild make you excited for the sequel? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Screen Rant]