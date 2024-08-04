The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is set to release next month on Nintendo Switch, and some fans might already be making plans to pre-order. Two retailers have now revealed incentives for those that decide to buy the game ahead of time. Those that pre-order the next Zelda game from GameStop will receive a fabric poster featuring the game’s logo and an image of Zelda taken from the game’s box art. The poster size is 18″ by 24″. The poster will not be available until the game’s release date, which is September 26th.

An image of the fabric poster can be found below. Readers interested in pre-ordering the game from GameStop can do so right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the GameStop incentive, Best Buy has also revealed a pre-order bonus for Echoes of Wisdom. Those who pre-order the new Zelda from Best Buy will receive an acrylic stand, also based on the game’s box art. Acrylic stands have become a common pre-order bonus over the last few years, and Best Buy offered a similar incentive for Princess Peach: Showtime back in March. Readers interested in pre-ordering the game from Best Buy can do so right here.

With more than a month to go until the release of Echoes of Wisdom, it’s possible we could see more retailer incentives revealed as the release date draws closer. Walmart and Target will likely have something to offer, as they often do for other major Switch releases. Given that, fans might want to hold off a little bit longer before they commit to making a purchase from one retailer over another.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is the first mainline game in the series to feature Princess Zelda as the protagonist, rather than Link. The game features an art style similar to Grezzo’s The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake from 2019, though a developer has not been officially announced. Since a new Nintendo system is apparently coming out in 2025, Echoes of Wisdom could be the last new Zelda game released on the current Switch hardware!

Do you plan on checking out The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom? Does either of these incentives appeal to you? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!