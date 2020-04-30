Legends of Runeterra Launches Out of Beta With a New Expansion

Riot Games’ new card game called Legends of Runeterra has finally gotten its full release with the game now out of its beta and available as a free-to-play game on both PCs and mobile devices. The card game features characters and elements from around Runeterra, the fictional land where League of Legends is set, and tasks players with putting together unique decks inspired by the game’s most important regions and memorable champions. This week’s launch of the game also brought on the first expansion for Legends of Runeterra called Rising Tides, an expansion which includes more than 120 cards and the Bilgewater region.

Legends of Runeterra’s official release was celebrated today with a launch trailer showing off two key characters from League of Legends and the card game: Darius and Zed. Accompanying those two champions are other characters who players will find when playing Legends of Runeterra, depending on what types of cards they collect and the decks they put together.

For those who’ve been playing Legends of Runeterra since the game entered its beta phase, not much will change now that it’s out since there isn’t a content wipe planned as the game transitions out of beta and into its final form. What you can expect though is more updates in the future similar to the one the game got today that added the Rising Tides expansion.

That expansion introduced a bunch of new cards to the game including 11 different champions like Miss Fortune and Gangplank, so if you think you’ve got your decks figured out already, you’ve probably got some more deckbuilding to do. Those who’ve been playing on PC during the beta stage have been able to try out the new Bilgewater cards in the past few days while those who play on mobile had to wait until launch day to try them out.

Join us in celebrating launch day. 25 CCG streamers are competing this weekend in our Creator Challenge Race. These NA and OCE creators are battling it out for a chance to win 10k coins for their community, and gift subs to their channels. Learn more here: https://t.co/1Xzlt8W4OU pic.twitter.com/KccjfmcfQD — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) April 30, 2020

If you’re looking for some help to get you started with building your decks, consider checking out the Legends of Runeterra event that’s taking place this weekend. Content creators who’ve already established themselves in the Legends of Runeterra scene will be showing off their decks and competing against one another, so if you’re hoping to learn something, that’d be the place to do it.

Legends of Runeterra is now available on PCs and mobile devices as a free-to-play game.

