Legends of Runterra Receives First Major Post-Release Patch

Legends of Runeterra will receive its first major update later this week, providing a number of minor fixes to Riot Games' new collectible card game. Earlier today, Riot Games released the patch notes for the upcoming 1.1 patch for Legends of Runeterra. This patch will focus mostly on fixing bugs and issues that have come up after launch, with balance changes planned for the next update in two weeks. Further balance updates will be released monthly, beginning with patch 1.4.

Although most of the changes in the new patch concern bug fixes, patch 1.1 will make some changes to the Noxian Might, Scrapheap, and Total Recall Expedition Archetypes. Archetypes are designed to help players draft cards in Expedition mode that provide a level of natural cohesiveness and synergy to the Champions they selected for their decks. The cards you'll be able to select in Expeditions are based around these Archetypes, so they are a huge part of the drafting process. The new patch removes the Legion Rearguard from the Noxian Might archetype, thus preventing players from threatening an opponent's nexus on turn 1, replaces the Rising Spell Force with Academy Prodigy to help out Insightful Investigator, and removes Unlicensed Innovation, Shady Character, and Shadowshift from the Total Recall Archetype in favor of the more reliable Thermogenic Beam and Statikk Shock.

In addition to the Archetype changes, the patch also fixes a number of visual bugs. The only real card change is to Fizz and Lee Sin, both of whom now have spells that revive them count towards their level up progress. The full patch notes can be found below:

Fixed an issue where LoR would immediately crash when attempting to start on a Windows PC set to use certain regional calendar formats.

Fixed an issue where clicking the Expeditions loadout button after leaving Expeditions queue would crash the game.

Fixed an issue where cards were sometimes incorrectly identified as 'Your Deck' or 'Shopkeeper' during Trade Picks after reaching six wins in an Expeditions trial.

Miss Fortune’s damage trigger will no longer result in a drawn match when it would both bring the enemy nexus to 0 health and trigger an effect that would kill her owner. As with similar effects, the match will now immediately end when the enemy nexus goes to 0.

Fixed an issue where dragging units over Oracle's Eye while blocking could lock up the game.

Copies of units that have been buffed will now properly display those buffs in their tooltips.

Fizz and Lee Sin now count level-up progress from spells that revive them.

Pilfered Goods will now more quickly draw its second card.

VFX and clarity improvements across various card triggers (Tall Tales, Gotcha!, Fury of the North, Vi).

Fixed a variety of visual bugs with end-of-game XP—actual earned XP was correct in all cases we fixed (we’re also investigating reports of other issues, such as players not receiving correct XP from quests).

Fixed various issues with highlight prompts on client buttons not properly resetting.

Fixed various capitalization and line break issues across multiple languages.

Fixed an issue where matchmaking audio would continue after cancelling matchmaking.

Fixed issues where deck loadouts weren’t properly updating.

On Android, fixed an issue where game audio could keep playing after closing the app.

On iOS, fixed an issue with blinking turn lighting on the Slaughter Docks board.

Once again removed Zephyr Sage from the Disruption archetype (it snuck back in with Rising Tides).

Unified "XP Boost" terminology in all locations (replacing terms like "rested XP" in some spots).

