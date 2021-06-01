LEGO Builder's Journey to Release on PC and Nintendo Switch

On June 22nd, LEGO Builder's Journey will release on PC and Nintendo Switch. First released on Apple Arcade in 2019, the narrative adventure will now see a wider release. Developed by Light Brick Studio, the game is a narrative puzzle adventure following a father and son. To unite father and son and complete each of the game's puzzles, players will have to move faithful recreations of LEGO bricks. Sometimes, that will require players to follow the instructions, and other times, they'll have to go against them. The original Apple Arcade trailer for the game can be found at the top of this page.

In a press release, Light Brick Studio creative director/head of studio Karsten Lund discussed the upcoming release.

"When we released LEGO Builder’s Journey in 2019, it quickly became a fan-favorite among LEGO fans and the larger gaming community," said Lund. "We are thrilled to introduce the game to a whole new audience playing on PC and Switch. We look forward to hearing the reaction from player communities on these platforms, and already have plans in motion to expand to other console platforms later this summer."

The game seems like a perfect fit for the Switch platform, as it bears some resemblance to Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker! The PC version of LEGO Builder's Journey will feature "ray-traced ambient occlusion, global illumination, reflections, and shadows."

It will be interesting to see how LEGO Builder's Journey performs on PC and Switch. The game seems like a major departure from most LEGO games, which tend to focus more on minifigs and licenses. While those LEGO games are great for players of all ages, Builder's Journey seems more suited to older LEGO fans that are looking for a mellow experience.

LEGO Builder's Journey is already available for pre-order on Nintendo Switch right here, and for PC via Steam right here. The Switch version will retail for $19.99, but there is no price listed for the PC version just yet.

Do you plan on checking out LEGO Builder's Journey when it releases later this month? Does this look like the kind of LEGO game you'd be interested in? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!