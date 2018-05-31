Lego DC Super-Villains Screens Reveal New Details

Earlier today, we posted a report on the first trailer for Lego DC Super-Villains, which is headed to consoles and PC later this year. But now some new screenshots have emerged, providing us with a few more details as to what we can expect from the game.

In Lego DC Super-Villains, you take control of a number of iconic baddies, including the Joker, Lex Luthor and Harley Quinn, as you fight a group of imposter superheroes that have replaced the Justice League. As a bonus, you can create your own supervillain and see how they stack up against your favorites.

You can see the new screens over the next few pages as well as a first look at the official box art for Super-Villains for Nintendo Switch.

Bringing More Baddies Into the Picture

In this screenshot, we get a good look at some of the villains that will be playable in the game. Gorilla Grodd, with his immense size and structure, is included; and Catwoman is also here, though we wonder if she’ll have her iconic whip with her. We also get a good glimpse of what is likely to be Nega-Flash with his yellow costume and immense speed; along with Livewire in a weird looking get-up. These are just a small handful of characters that will be playable within the game and you can bet that TT Games will implement their gameplay with different effects so that they truly stand out.

Is the Justice League Included After All?

We hinted that the Justice League was nowhere in sight in the game, replaced by a group of impostors with a dastardly plan. Yet in this screenshot, we get a good look at Wonder Woman. There’s a good chance that we’ll see our favorite superheroes for a little bit as the story gets set into place, only for them to mysteriously vanish.

We haven’t gotten all the story details but we’ve got our fingers crossed that the members of the Justice League will be playable once we complete it. Because what else will add replay value to a Super-Villains related video game than with likely (unlikely?) heroes?

Say Hello To the Crime Syndicate

(We previously identified these guys as the Justice Syndicate but we’ve since fixed the error to identify them under their original name. WE BLAME THE VILLAINS.)

These guys represent the Justice League if they were present in Earth-2. You’ve got Ultraman (Superman but with an obvious U on his chest), Owlman (aka the Silver Batman), Johnny Quick (the speedster), Superwoman (the Wonder Woman) and Power Ring, the presentation of Green Lantern. And it looks like that dude with the flowing locks could be Sea King.

Now here’s the question. What are these guys doing here? Will they be joining up with the villains? Do they have a plan separate from them and the Justice Syndicate? What shampoo does Sea King use? Are they really the Justice Syndicate now? (Maybe they’re the Injustice Syndicate because of Batman: The Brave and the Bold.)

We’ll have to get answers.

It’s Super…Lex?

Here, we get a good look at the “villain” squad that will be facing off against the Justice Syndicate. Up front, we’ve got Lex Luthor in some specialized Superman armor, possibly granting him the same abilities as the Man of Steel (well, minus obvious ones like heat vision). We also get a good glimpse at other villains, including the Joker, looking dapper as always; and Harley Quinn, with a giant mallet in hand. Something tells us that when the battle between the villains and Justice Syndicate does go down, it’s going to be something well worth watching. Our money’s on the baddies.

More Villains and Box Art

This final screenshot shows a couple more villains that will be thrown into the fray. The Riddler looks more like his iconic self complete with question mark cane, iconic mask and fancy green duds; and the Scarecrow looks as hideous as ever with his tattered clothing and glowing red eyes. Now the real question is how we’ll be able to use their abilities in battle. Will we be able to gas up the good guys with Scarecrow? Hmmmm.

And here’s the official box art for Switch. The gang’s pretty much all here, complete with Deathstroke and Darkseid for good measure Their gameplay hasn’t been revealed just yet, but they should be spectacular once they’re shown.

Lego DC Super-Villains releases on October 16 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.