Lego DC Super-Villains San Diego Comic Con Trailer Features Justice Syndicate

Just ahead of the panel that’s set to take place this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, WB Games has premiered a new trailer for Lego DC Super-Villains that fills us more in on the story.

In it, the Justice Syndicate has suddenly appeared on the scene, promising to bring peace and prosperity to the world. However, the bad guys see right through their lies and indicate that they’re actually up to no good, causing the exile of the Justice League. As a result, they decide to step in and clean up the criminals themselves. Because what better way to fight crime than with crime, right?!

“The trailer focuses on the character creator feature and provides players with an extended look at how they can create and play as their own DC Super-Villain character, unleashing mischievous antics and wreaking havoc throughout the action-packed game. A player’s character becomes the center of the story, while teaming up with an iconic variety of villains to adventure through the hilarious and original story written in collaboration with DC Comics,” the press release for the trailer reads.

And it’s true. There are hundreds of thousands of customization options here, so you can really create a character as good as the Joker or Harley Quinn. (Well, you can try, anyway.)

The game will be available for a hands-on demo during SDCC, located at the Lego booth (#2829), DC Comics booth (#1915) and the Warner Bros. booth (#4545), so you’ll have ample opportunity to check it out for yourself.

In addition, WB Games has confirmed some bonus pre-order goodies for the game through various retailers. If you pre-order Lego DC Super-Villains through GameStop, for example, you’ll score an exclusive Harley Quinn collectible Steelbook case; if you go through Target, you’ll be able to attain either a Harley Quinn bag tag or a Joker bag tag with the Deluxe Edition; and going through Walmart will net you some exclusive DLC, in the form of the DC Super Heroes: TV Series Character Pack.

You can see the trailer above and get ready for all-out villainy when Lego DC Super-Villains arrives on October 16 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. We’ll let you know if any new information gets revealed during the panel, which takes place on Friday, July 20, at 2:15 PM.DC