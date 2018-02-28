Lego Game Three-Pack Being Prepared For Nintendo Switch

Nothing beats getting a great bargain on some games, especially when they’re actually pretty good games. And it appears that TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment could be bringing a three-pack of them to Nintendo Switch, enabling you to get all of them in one shot.

According to Pixelpar on Twitter, the companies are prepping a triple threat of Lego games to be repackaged for the Switch, and set to be released sometime this April. While Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 doesn’t appear to be part of the package, there’s still some good variety here, between The Lego Ninjago Movie Game, Lego City Undercover and Lego Worlds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Undercover released first last year, bringing the successful Wii U open-world hit to the Switch for the first time, as well as other platforms. Lego Worlds followed shortly thereafter, providing a creation angle akin to Minecraft – but with Legos; and Lego Ninjago hit about the same time as the film, enabling players to select a number of heroes and attempt to save the world from evil.

“You might want to hold off purchasing any Lego Nintendo Switch games if you plan on getting them all,” Pixelpar explained. “TT Games will be releasing a 3 IN 1 Collection in April, includes: LEGO Ninjago, LEGO City Undercover and LEGO worlds.”

Now, based on what’s printed on the box, it appears that this bundle is being prepared for a release in the United Kingdom. There’s no word yet if it could be heading to the U.S., but we don’t see why it wouldn’t be, considering that all three games have a pretty good following here.

The only real question at this point, besides a release, is how much the package will sell for. More than likely, it’ll be priced at $59.99, equating to $19.99 per game. That’s not finalized, but Worlds already sits at the $20 price, and both Lego City and Lego Ninjago aren’t too far behind.

We’ll let you know once WB Games confirms this bundle for the U.S., but it’d be a shame if they didn’t release it here. What better way to celebrate your Nintendo Switch than with a trio of pretty good games for a terrific price?