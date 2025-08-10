LEGO Games Are Only $3 Thanks to New Deal

A brand new LEGO deal brings some of the best games in the franchise down to under $3. The LEGO video game franchise is home to some of the most notable gaming memories for a ton of people. Star Wars, Avengers, Batman, and Harry Potter are just some of the massive IP that LEGO has taken advantage of. Ironically, the LEGO games are some of the best gaming adaptations of some of the biggest films out there as the Star Wars movie video games are very dated or straight up don’t even exist in the case of the sequel films.

They also serve as fun parodies in many instances, utilizing the stories of big IPs and combining them with the hijinks of LEGO for humorous takes on some of the most iconic films. There’s even a rumor going around that Warner Bros. will announce a brand new LEGO Batman game later this month and it will chronicle a variety of Batman’s on-screen adventures in the format. While specific films weren’t mentioned in the rumor, it wouldn’t be surprising if this includes Matt Reeves’ The Batman. However, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of it. With that said, if you’re looking to get into the LEGO games, there are a bunch of them on sale right now.

New LEGO Games Deal Puts Great Games on Sale for $3

A handful of LEGO games are available for less than $3 and a bunch more are available at low discounted prices as well. Some of these include LEGO’s original, non-IP titles like LEGO City Undercover, which is a great open-world LEGO police game if you’ve never played it before. These deals are for the Steam versions via a Fanatical deal, so you’ll have to use a third-party website to take advantage of this offer, but it is totally safe to do so. You can view the list of games on sale below.

LEGO City Undercover – $2.49

LEGO Batman – $2.49

LEGO The Ninjago Movie Video Game – $2.49

LEGO Worlds – $2.99

LEGO Jurassic World – $3.29

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – $3.29

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $3.29

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – $3.29

LEGO The Incredibles – $3.39

LEGO DC Super-Villains – $4.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $9.24

LEGO Horizon Adventures – $21.99

Out of this list, I highly recommend LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. It’s one of the best LEGO games out there and has very fluid gameplay. It compiles ever single mainline Star Wars movie into one video game and lets you play through each story. The LEGO Marvel games are also a ton of fun, but LEGO Marvel’s Avengers specifically allows you to play through some of the MCU films including the first two Avengers films.