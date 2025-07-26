Leaked Batman Game Is a “Day One Buy” Say Fans

A new Batman game rumor has DC fans excited. Since the release of Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015, Batman video games have been in a weird place. Gotham Knights came out in 2022, but it sidelined Batman. More than this, it wasn’t very good. Meanwhile, the series behind the Batman: Arkham series, Rocksteady Studios, pivoted to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which proved to be a poor decision as the game itself proved to be a major flop. The UK developer is expected to be working on a new Batman game, but that is years away. That said, it is apparently not the only Batman game in the works.

According to a new rumor, a new LEGO Batman game is in the works at LEGO developer TT Games. It said the new Batman game will span several Batman movies, and could be revealed as soon as August 19 at Gamescom ONL. It is also said it is targeting a release in Q1 2026, which is to say a release between January 1, 2026 and March 31, 2026.

As you would expect, Batman fans are excited, including hardcore Batman fans that populate the Batman Reddit page.

“Hell yeah. It’s been a while since the last Lego Batman game,” writes one Reddit user about the rumor. “I’m sold as long as they use the 1989 theme like the other games,” adds another.

A third Batman fan adds: “Day one for me I don’t care.” And then a fourth further drives the point home: “If this is true…. It’s a day one buy for me.”

As one Batman fans points out, it has been a while since the last LEGO Batman game. To date, there have been three LEGO Batman games: 2008’s LEGO Batman: The Videogame, 2012’s LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and 2014’s LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. In other words, it feels time for a new LEGO Batman game.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. All we have right is rumor and hype, nothing official. So far, neither TT Games nor WB Games have been drawn out for comment. We do not expect this to change, for a few reasons, but if it does we will update the story accordingly.

