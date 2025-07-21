New LEGO Batman Game Report Will Excite DC Fans

A brand new rumor claims that the next LEGO Batman game is on the way and it will adapt the Caped Crusader’s various film adventures. Batman is one of the most storied characters out there. There are a number of movies centered around the wealthy masked vigilante, all of which have radically different tones. Some are grounded in reality, some excel in being more comic book-y, and others are just very campy and feel somewhat disconnected from the character’s typical tone and aesthetic. Nevertheless, it has helped keep the character very popular and fresh for audiences. James Gunn’s DCU even plans to have its own Batman running concurrently with Robert Pattinson’s Batman, who is siloed into his own universe.

One of the more beloved Batman films is The LEGO Batman Movie, an animated comedy and somewhat parody of the DC legend. The film is a ton of fun and was a huge hit upon release, with many praising it for still respecting the character while making light of his dark and brooding nature. The film came after LEGO Batman became a brand in of itself both thanks to toys, but also the acclaimed video games. To date, there have been three LEGO Batman games and some spin-offs like LEGO DC Supervillains. People have been clamoring for a fourth LEGO Batman game for some time and it seems like it may be happening.

New LEGO Batman Game Will Reportedly Be Announced Next Month

A new rumor from Twitter user LEGO Game News claims that a brand new LEGO Batman game is being announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live in August and it will adapt Batman’s various films. No specific movies were mentioned, but it seems likely this would include Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy and Matt Reeves’ The Batman since those are two of the most recent and popular Batman films. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if we see Tim Burton’s films also featured. Whether or not we get something like Batman v Superman or Justice League remains to be seen since those are crossover films, though Batman is the central character of the latter film.

(RUMOR) The next LEGO Game by TT Games is heavily rumored to be a Movie Based Batman title that will span multiple movies across the Caped Crusader’s career. It is reported to potentially be revealed next month at Gamescom ONL on August 19th.



Release: Q1 2026 pic.twitter.com/T6nanlJVGQ — LEGO Games News (@LEGOTtNewsI) July 21, 2025

The new LEGO Batman game is reportedly releasing in early 2026. The insider claims that the information comes from a reliable source close to developer TT Games and has been right about other things in the past. As of right now, it’s not confirmed, though, so take it with a grain of salt. Some thought that TT Games was working on a new LEGO Harry Potter game, but apparently that’s not the case. If this game is real, then it will likely be a huge hit. It’ll be interesting to see if we get DLC for future films such as The Batman Part II, which won’t hit theaters until 2027.