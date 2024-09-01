LEGO Harry Potter Games Getting New Remaster Soon

WB Games has announced that it’s once again remastering both of its popular LEGO Harry Potter games. Originally released in 2010, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 adapted the first four entries in the mega-hit film series. It was followed by LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 in 2011 which then resulted in a compiled version dubbed LEGO Harry Potter Collection launching in 2016. Now, some eight years after this release, WB Games looking to bring back these fan-favorite LEGO titles with some new improvements for modern hardware.

Announced as part of the “Back to Hogwarts” event today, WB Games revealed that it’s once again re-releasing LEGO Harry Potter Collection on current-gen platforms. Set to release on October 8th, LEGO Harry Potter Collection will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam) at a price of $39.99. As for what will be improved with this remaster, WB Games says it has added “60 FPS, native 4K resolution, haptic feedback, and high-resolution shadow maps.” Additionally, LEGO Harry Potter Collection’s remaster will only be available digitally and won’t see a physical launch (at least for now).

A new look at this upgraded version of LEGO Harry Potter Collection can be viewed in its initial trailer here:

In the near term, though, Harry Potter fans can expect a new video game tied to the franchise to launch in mere days. On Tuesday, September 3rd, WB Games will be releasing Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, which is a new multiplayer-focused title that centers entirely around the wizarding sport of Quidditch. The game is set to be available for both current and last-generation platforms and will also be arriving as a monthly title for PlayStation Plus. As such, those subscribed to the PlayStation subscription service can look to play it for “free” when it arrives later this week.

