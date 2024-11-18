LEGO Horizon Adventures Gets a Real-World Set, And You Can Pre-Order It Now

LEGO Horizon Adventures launched last week on the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC. Naturally, LEGO is celebrating the release with an actual, physical set that is officially known as LEGO Horizon Adventures Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth (77037). It comes with 768 pieces, and you can pre-order it starting today right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $44.99 (the link wasn’t active at the time of writing, but that is expected to change at any moment). It’s also available here on Amazon with a March 1st release date. You can take a closer look at the set below.

As the name suggests, it includes minifigures of Aloy and Varl armed with bow and spear facing off against fully-jointed Shell-Walker and Sawtooth brick-built figures. The Shell-Walker features posable legs and arms, opening claws and a detachable cargo pod and energy shield, while Sawtooth includes the same features along with a swivelling torso.

Videos by ComicBook.com

LEGO Horizon Adventures Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth (77037)

LEGO Horizon Adventures is described as “a playful and light-hearted story inspired by the events of the first chapter in the Horizon series”. It puts a brick-based twist on the characters, machines, and settings in the series, and allows fans to explore tons of customization options. Again, you’ll be able to pre-order the set starting today here at the LEGO shop.

“We’re delighted to bring one of gaming’s most beloved franchises to life in both physical and digital LEGO brick form,” said Kate Bryant, Product Lead, Branded Games at the LEGO Group. “We hope this latest set continues to fulfil our commitment to seamless play and empowers our fans to expand on their favourite games in their own, unique way.”

“LEGO® Horizon Adventures™ has brought Aloy and the acclaimed Horizon universe to a new audience and we’ve been very pleased with the title’s launch,” said Roy Postma, Art Director, Guerrilla. “This new set adds to that momentum by enabling players to build on the excitement of the adventures they experience in the game in true LEGO fashion.”

You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers. Look for LEGO Black Friday 2024 deals to be available right here at LEGO. Keep an eye out for the LEGO Icons The Endurance (10335) Black Friday promotion which kicks off on November 29th.