LEGO Horizon Adventures Goes on Sale for the First Time Since Release

LEGO Horizon Adventures from PlayStation, Guerrilla Games, and Studio Gobo has been discounted for the very first time, courtesy of Amazon and Best Buy. Digitally, the game remains full price, something that has not budged since its release last month. Those who don’t mind or prefer a physical copy though can currently get it for 12 percent off via Amazon and Best Buy.

Right now, these deals are limited to the PS5 version. The Nintendo Switch version has yet to go on sale though. Meanwhile, it also remains full price on Steam. And this is in line with the PlayStation Store version, which remains full price as well. It is only physical copies — and only via Amazon and Best Buy — that it has been discounted.

Considering the game has only been out since November 14, it isn’t too surprising this is its first discount, and a pretty meatless one at that. However, the new LEGO game has not been selling well, so it’s a bit surprising the price is largely holding so far.

“In a far future, where giant mechanized beasts roam a landscape reclaimed by nature and humans live in primitive tribes, an ancient evil seeks to destroy the world,” reads an official description of the game. “Join hunter Aloy as she leads a colorful crew of heroes on a quest to save the meadows, forests, and mountains of Earth from a man called Helis, who leads a gang of sunworshippers that follow an Ancient Evil shrouded in mystery. Dive into a thrilling adventure alone, or with friends with couch co-op or online play, customize your home in true LEGO style, and uncover stunning secrets from Aloy’s mysterious past along the way.”

Those that decide to check out LEGO Horizon Adventures now that it is on sale for the first time should expect a game that is about seven to ten hours long. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 15 hours with the PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 game.

For more coverage on LEGO Horizon Adventures — including all of the latest LEGO Horizon Adventures news, all of the latest LEGO Horizon Adventures rumors and leaks, and all of the latest LEGO Horizon Adventures deals — click here.