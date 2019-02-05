‘Lego Marvel Collection’ Coming to PS4, Xbox One in March

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced that it will be gathering together its Lego Marvel titles, and releasing one simplified bundle for all to enjoy.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled the upcoming Lego Marvel Collection, which will consist of Lego Marvel Super Heroes, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, and Lego Marvel’s Avengers. In addition to this, the bundle will include all of the DLC for these titles, such as the Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther character and level packs that are available for Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2.

The first Lego Marvel Super Heroes entry allows players to experience an original story that is set in the Marvel universe, while assuming the role of a number of heroes, including the likes of Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and more. Of course, what would the heroes be without some of the biggest villains to face off against? Red Skull, Venom, Doctor Octopus, Loki, and plenty of others are present and ready to stop players by any means necessary.

The 2017 sequel, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, directly follows the events that took place in the first game. This time around, players are able to experience the Marvel universe on an even larger scale, with locations like Wakanda, K’un-Lun, Asgard, Hala, and 14 other settings being featured.

Lego Marvel’s Avengers, on the other hand, features storylines from the first two Avengers films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The game has over 200 unlockable characters that players will be able to experience as they journey through the eight open-world settings that are offered, each of which is based on the locations seen in the movies. Sokovia, Barton’s Farm, the S.H.I.E.L.D. Base Exterior, and more are all available for players to roam around at their leisure.

The Lego Marvel Collection is set to arrive on March 12th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

