New LEGO Game Reportedly Releasing Next Year

It’s been a rough week for WB Games, as several of the company’s developers were shut down on Tuesday, including Player First Games, WB San Diego, and Monolith. This has led to questions about what the rest of the publisher’s studios are up to, as there aren’t a lot of games announced among those that remain. In an appearance on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier discussed the changes at WB Games. Surprisingly, he also revealed that TT Games has a new LEGO game in the works, which will apparently be released in 2026.

Unfortunately, Schreier did not offer any elaboration on the game, and what we can expect to see. It’s been about 3 years since the release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, so it will be interesting to find out what the company has been working on over the last few years. Given the sheer number of licenses the company has worked with, there’s no shortage of possibilities we could see.

lego marvel super heroes 2 featured a lot of heroes (but not the x-men or fantastic four)

One possibility is another LEGO Marvel Super Heroes game. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 came out in 2017, during a time when Marvel was downplaying the X-Men and Fantastic Four prior to Disney’s acquisition of Fox. A third game in the series could not only bring those characters back, but also introduce some of the more recent additions to the Marvel Universe, such as Spider-Boy. Of course, Warner Bros. might want to prioritize its own properties, so we could see a sequel to 2019’s LEGO DC Super-Villains.

Star Wars and LEGO have been closely connected for more than two decades now, so another LEGO Star Wars game could also be in the works. TT Games has already covered the main 9 movies in the franchise, but there’s still a lot of ground that could be covered. A LEGO game based on The Mandalorian would make the most sense, and there are lots of real-life sets that could be featured. It’s also possible that we could see a game that instead centers on the current Rebuild the Galaxy concept.

If the new LEGO game really is targeting a release in 2026, we can probably expect a formal announcement sometime in the next few months. We could see a potential reveal at Summer Game Fest, depending on when the game will be coming in 2026. It’s also possible we could see something at an individual showcase for Nintendo, PlayStation, or Xbox. There’s simply no way of knowing right now, but it’s worth noting that Warner Bros. does have an investor call slated for this week. With so much bad news surrounding the company at the moment, it’s possible Warner Bros. might use the opportunity to announce something a little more positive.

